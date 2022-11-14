Read full article on original website
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
This company is showing no signs of slowing down, and is built for long-term growth.
Over Half of Millennials Own Stocks. Here Are 3 Stock Ideas to Start Your Own Portfolio.
This will help you begin your investing journey.
Motley Fool
2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare's management recently issued strong medium-term financial guidance. Datadog's capacity for innovation should keep the company in growth mode for years to come. Currently, all price targets set by Wall Street analysts imply no downside for Cloudflare and Datadog shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030
These three stocks have the potential to multiply your investment by five times during this decade.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income
This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
3 Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy This Month and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks have historically been powerful investments. Since 1973, dividend stocks outperformed the S&P 500 (9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to a study from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Among that dividend group, dividend growers performed even better and delivered a 10.7% average annual total return.
NASDAQ
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
NASDAQ
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Apple shares have tripled in the past five years as the popularity of its products soar. Microsoft dominates such industries as gaming, cloud computing, and operating systems. Disney's unparalleled brands should help boost its streaming and parks businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
