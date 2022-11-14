ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

The Stokes News

Smith inks with UNC Pembroke Mounce signs with Averett University Sports Calendar F...

KING – West Stokes’ Jacob Smith fulfilled a life-long dream of playing college baseball by signing his national letter-of-intent to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke last week. Smith considered a few more schools, but the Braves wanted Smith as a rare two-way player, as a pitcher and to play a position. […]WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Sydney Mounce knew from her first visit to Averett University that she would be there for the next four years. The volleyball star was seen at a tournament in Roanoke, Virginia by the Cougars coach, invited to attend a camp, and then...
PEMBROKE, NC
WBTW News13

Darlington football coach Raymond Jennings resigns after 3 seasons

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School (DHS) head varsity football coach Raymond Jennings announced today he will step down from his coaching position to pursue other opportunities. He will continue teaching business at the high school. “After a great deal of thought, consideration and prayer, I have submitted my resignation,” Jennings said. “I am excited about […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

SCISA state championship game moved to Florence, Saturday at 1pm

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Florence Christian School Eagles and Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles will play their SCISA Class 3A state championship at West Florence High School, Saturday at 1pm. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Charleston Southern on Saturday at 7:30pm. This move will help the players, coaches, and fans […]
FLORENCE, SC
sidelinesmagazine.com

Foxhunting With the Moore County Hounds

Four years ago, my grandma put me and my cousin, Grace, into summer horse camp in Maryland. Shortly after camp, I started taking lessons at a hunter barn in Orlando, Florida. My mom and dad weren’t into horses at all before I got involved but they are the best horse parents. Mom is awesome and Dad is always driving the trailer for me.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WBTW News13

Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after ‘altercation’, district says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after an “altercation” Thursday, according to the district. “There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student needing medical attention,” Principal Pamela Lewis said in a statement. The district didn’t provide any additional details about […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope

Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
ncdot.gov

N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County

​FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Railroad crossings to close temporarily for resurfacing in Marlboro, Scotland counties

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several railroad crossings in the Marlboro County and Scotland County areas will be temporarily closed in December for resurfacing, according to an announcement from Southern Commercial Development. Resurfacing will begin on Dec. 5 in McColl, SCD said. Crews will work upwards toward Gibson, North Carolina. Each crossing is expected to […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
railfan.com

R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
