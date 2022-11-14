Read full article on original website
Smith inks with UNC Pembroke Mounce signs with Averett University
KING – West Stokes’ Jacob Smith fulfilled a life-long dream of playing college baseball by signing his national letter-of-intent to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke last week. Smith considered a few more schools, but the Braves wanted Smith as a rare two-way player, as a pitcher and to play a position. […]WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Sydney Mounce knew from her first visit to Averett University that she would be there for the next four years. The volleyball star was seen at a tournament in Roanoke, Virginia by the Cougars coach, invited to attend a camp, and then...
Darlington football coach Raymond Jennings resigns after 3 seasons
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School (DHS) head varsity football coach Raymond Jennings announced today he will step down from his coaching position to pursue other opportunities. He will continue teaching business at the high school. “After a great deal of thought, consideration and prayer, I have submitted my resignation,” Jennings said. “I am excited about […]
Woman shot at junior high school football game in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot outside the stadium of a junior high school football game at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lumberton in eastern North Carolina, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. The 41-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital. Witnesses at Lumberton Senior...
SCISA state championship game moved to Florence, Saturday at 1pm
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Florence Christian School Eagles and Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles will play their SCISA Class 3A state championship at West Florence High School, Saturday at 1pm. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Charleston Southern on Saturday at 7:30pm. This move will help the players, coaches, and fans […]
getnews.info
The Fayetteville Woodpeckers to keep baseball going year round at the TJ Robinson Life Center
Local Sports team donates baseball equipment to keep baseball going year round at the TJ Robinson Life with a Batting Cage Dedication Thursday, November 17th at 5pm at the TJ Robinson Life Center. 4221 Blackbridge Road. Hope Mills, NC. A batting cage dedication will take place on Thursday, November 17th...
sidelinesmagazine.com
Foxhunting With the Moore County Hounds
Four years ago, my grandma put me and my cousin, Grace, into summer horse camp in Maryland. Shortly after camp, I started taking lessons at a hunter barn in Orlando, Florida. My mom and dad weren’t into horses at all before I got involved but they are the best horse parents. Mom is awesome and Dad is always driving the trailer for me.
Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
WRAL
'Get down, Mr. Weller!' 13-year-old's heroic actions caught on video during shooting at middle school football game
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Video taken at a junior high football game shows the terrifying moments of gunfire erupting and students in the field scattering for shelter, screaming. However, amid the chaos and terror, one video also caught the heroic actions of a 13-year-old running to help his teacher.
Services on tap in Sampson
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.,” Give Thanks Service” is held tonight at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove N.
Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after ‘altercation’, district says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after an “altercation” Thursday, according to the district. “There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student needing medical attention,” Principal Pamela Lewis said in a statement. The district didn’t provide any additional details about […]
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
borderbelt.org
Need help this Thanksgiving? Here are some food resources in NC’s Border Belt
As Thanksgiving nears, some families in southeastern North Carolina need help putting a hearty meal on the table for Turkey Day. About 17% of residents in the Border Belt region lack consistent access to food, compared to 7% throughout the United States, according to County Health Rankings. Here, the Border...
Teen will be charged after threats made against high school in Moore County
CAMERON, N.C. — Charges are pending Thursday against a teenager after threats of gun violence were made against Union Pines High School. The most recent threats surfaced at Union Pines High School, where Moore County Schools posted information about three threats on their Facebook page Wednesday night. School officials...
borderbelt.org
With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope
Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
ncdot.gov
N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
WECT
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville. A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a two-car crash just north of Whiteville on Monday night, Nov. 14. Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as...
Railroad crossings to close temporarily for resurfacing in Marlboro, Scotland counties
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several railroad crossings in the Marlboro County and Scotland County areas will be temporarily closed in December for resurfacing, according to an announcement from Southern Commercial Development. Resurfacing will begin on Dec. 5 in McColl, SCD said. Crews will work upwards toward Gibson, North Carolina. Each crossing is expected to […]
railfan.com
R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
2 bodies found in eastern North Carolina home
Officials also said they have established persons of interest but no arrests have been made.
Juvenile made threats against Moore County school, sheriff says
A juvenile made violent threats against a Moore County school, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said.
WRAL News
