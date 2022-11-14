Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
MONSTA X, IVE, TXT, ENHYPEN, NewJeans, And (G)I-DLE To Perform At The Melon Music Awards 2022
Melon Music Awards 2022 performers have been announced, and they include MONSTA X, IVE, TXT, and many more. The Melon Music Awards 2022, or MMA 2022, will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on November 26 at 6:00 PM KST, with Kakao Bank as its main sponsor. The award ceremony will be broadcast in real-time through the Melon app and web, KakaoTV app and web, Wavve app, and for overseas fans, through 1theK's official YouTube channel. It will also be airing through Japan's U-NEXT, Indonesia's CXO Media, and Vietnam's FPT Play.
