The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance held their first-ever Gothic MasQUEERade at Hood River Hotel on Saturday with a great turnout. The dance, according to the organizers, was open to all ages and LGBTQ+ people and allies, and was the first organized by the LGBTQ+ Youth Council as a “second-chance prom” for those who don’t feel comfortable being who they are at a traditional prom (photo gallery).

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO