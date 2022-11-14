ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

Comments / 0

Related
columbiagorgenews.com

Rockford Grange opens shed to collect used clothing

HOOD RIVER — Cleaning out your closets? Now you can bring your used clothing donations to Rockford Grange No. 501 at 4262 Barrett Drive. Rockford Grange is partnering with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a wood-frame clothing drop-off shed for community use. This shed is designed to give community members a uniquely clean, convenient, and well-cared-for option to donate their used clothing, said a press release.
HOOD RIVER, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Columbia seniors speak about experience at Boys State

The Evan Childs American Legion Post No. 87 in White Salmon commemorated Veterans Day at The Mt. Adams Elks Lodge with a dinner and a presentation, where they heard speeches by two young adults who recently attended Boys State in Oregon. Boys State, for the unfamiliar, is an American Legion-sponsored...
WHITE SALMON, WA
columbiagorgenews.com

Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance hosts MasQUEERade

The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance held their first-ever Gothic MasQUEERade at Hood River Hotel on Saturday with a great turnout. The dance, according to the organizers, was open to all ages and LGBTQ+ people and allies, and was the first organized by the LGBTQ+ Youth Council as a “second-chance prom” for those who don’t feel comfortable being who they are at a traditional prom (photo gallery).
HOOD RIVER, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Triangle Lake ends Redside season in semifinals

South Wasco County fell one game shy of reaching the first-ever OSAA Class 1A six-man football state championship game. The third-ranked Redsides (8-2), guided by Coach Mike Wain, had the momentum of a six-game win streak, including a 46-12 quarterfinal home win Nov. 5 over Elkton heading into their semifinal against Triangle Lake. The second-ranked and unbeaten Lakers (10-0) had momentum of their own and won the Nov. 12 game, 46-20, at Wilsonville High School.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Student art show at CGICM in December

The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum (CGICM) in Stevenson will host a new art exhibit in December titled “Skamania’s Artists of Tomorrow!” This all-youth art exhibit will feature works of art from public and homeschool students, grades K-12, who live in Skamania County. “This one-of-a-kind exhibit will...
STEVENSON, WA
columbiagorgenews.com

Free 3-day vaccine clinic Nov. 17-19

Planning on seeing family for Thanksgiving? Head to a free, three-day vaccine clinic Nov. 17-19 and get the updated COVID-19 booster and a flu shot to shore up your immune system before the festivities. The clinic runs Thursday through Saturday, Nov.17-19, in The Dalles at 523 E. Third St., at...
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

School district honors veterans

HOOD RIVER — Each month, Hood River County School District Human Resources Director Catherine Dalbey shares “Recognition and Good News” with members of the school board and community, and at the Nov. 9 meeting, in honor of Veterans Day, she recognized the 16 veterans working within the district.
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

District explores electric buses

HOOD RIVER — Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn began with an exciting update at the Oct. 26 Hood River County School District school board meeting: The potential for electric buses and necessary infrastructure in the next few years. The New Building Institute is applying to the U.S. Department of Energy for...
HOOD RIVER, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Gorge sports roundup for Nov. 16

Gorge sports roundup for Nov. 16, 2022. I’aulualo brothers, Boydston lead HRV football all-league picks. Lineman Malcolm I’aulualo was a two-way, first team all-league selection and older brother, Mynoah, joined him on one of those teams leading Hood River Valley’s 2022 football honorees.
HOOD RIVER, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

White Salmon Valley Education Foundation gives update

WHITE SALMON — Members of the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation gave an update to the White Salmon Valley School Board about what has been going on at their end over the past few years since COVID-19 hit. WSVEF Executive Director Marla Keethler, who also serves as mayor of...
WHITE SALMON, WA
columbiagorgenews.com

Lake Taco launches Kickstarter to fund new downtown space

HOOD RIVER — Lake Taco, a family-owned Mexican restaurant located in Hood River, launched a Kickstarter campaign Nov. 9 to help fund its expansion into a new, modern space in the heart of downtown. Maria and Enrique Ortega have signed a lease for the 1,920-square-foot restaurant space formerly known...
HOOD RIVER, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

The Dalles authorizes attorney to settle lawsuit with Oregonian

On Monday, Nov. 14, The Dalles City Council voted unanimously to authorize the city attorney to settle a lawsuit with The Oregonian, regarding a public record request for the water usage of Google’s existing data centers. In September 2021, The Oregonian business reporter Mike Rogoway submitted a public records...
columbiagorgenews.com

MCEDD receives NADO 2022 Impact Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) based in The Dalles, has received a 2022 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for the 2022 Columbia Gorge Economic Development Strategy. The strategy was developed over seven public sessions in 2021 that involved over...
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Oregon's new 6th Congressional District goes to the Democrat

Democrat Andrea Salinas of Lake Oswego has claimed victory for Oregon’s new 6th District seat in the U.S. House. Her race against Republican Mike Erickson, also of Lake Oswego, was the final congressional seat to be called by The Associated Press. With more than 260,000 ballots counted as of Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, Salinas led Erickson, 50% to 47.6%; Constitution Party candidate Larry McFarland accounted for 2.3%. Unofficial final counts are due Wednesday, Nov. 16.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Mount Adams Ministerial Association hosts annual interfaith Thanksgiving service

WHITE SALMON — Mount Adams Ministerial Association (MAMA), an interfaith organization composed of religious leaders from area faith communities, invites the public to attend its annual interfaith Thanksgiving service Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at White Salmon United Methodist Church, 341 N. Main Ave., White Salmon. Representatives from Baha’i,...
WHITE SALMON, WA
columbiagorgenews.com

County shifts to hearings officer in some land use decisions

Quasi-judicial hearings currently handled by the Wasco County Planning Commission will be shifted to a hearings officer engaged under contract with Lane County. During a quasi-judicial hearing, the hearing body must hold an evidentiary hearing and make its decision based on the written and oral evidence presented. Unlike legislative and policy decisions, a quasi-judicial decision must be based solely on the evidence presented, and cannot reflect an individuals opinion or personal preference.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Wasco County adopts revised land use ordinance

Following a multi-year process of public input and proposed revisions, Wasco County updated its land use and development ordinance Nov. 2. The new ordinance incorporates changes in state and federal law since 2012, adopts a military airspace map for coordination of large-scale projects, and sets time place and manner regulations for Psilocybin grows and service centers.
columbiagorgenews.com

Player complaint resolved; long-time coach resigns

A Hood River County School District investigation into a written complaint filed against Head Coach Jaime Rivera, signed by a number of team parents, found no evidence of physical or emotional abuse on the part of Rivera, who nevertheless resigned as coach at the conclusion of the season. “Leading the...
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

School district seeking committee appointments

White Salmon Valley School District is seeking applications to join the committee to help write the for/against statements for two upcoming ballot measures. The district is set to file the following ballot measures for the Feb. 14, 2023 special election: 1. Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy, and 2. Capital Levy for Safety, Technology and Infrastructure Improvements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy