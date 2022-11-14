Discover the best craft food makers in the Pacific Northwest at the 6th annual Urban Craft Uprising premier food show. At Gobble Up, shoppers will find local treats ranging from artisan sauces and chutneys to delicious vegan and gluten-free baked goods. Food trucks will feature everything from fresh seared scallops to sushi burritos and Ethiopian dishes. This event is set for Nov. 19 at Magnuson Park in Seattle. Take advantage of the kickoff to the holiday shopping season and give yourself time to shop with your favorite vendors in person. Click here for more information.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO