USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Bellevue, Washington
Garden d’Lights illuminates holidays with half million lights
Garden d’Lights, one of Bellevue’s signature events, opens on Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run nightly through Saturday, Dec. 31, 4:30-9 p.m., excluding Christmas Day. Tickets – $8 for adults; free for children 10 and under – must be purchased online and are date- and time-specific. Tickets are required for everyone, including children, and are not sold at the event.
425magazine.com
Sip & Savor: Gobble Up, Wine Walk, and Thanksgiving Sweets
Discover the best craft food makers in the Pacific Northwest at the 6th annual Urban Craft Uprising premier food show. At Gobble Up, shoppers will find local treats ranging from artisan sauces and chutneys to delicious vegan and gluten-free baked goods. Food trucks will feature everything from fresh seared scallops to sushi burritos and Ethiopian dishes. This event is set for Nov. 19 at Magnuson Park in Seattle. Take advantage of the kickoff to the holiday shopping season and give yourself time to shop with your favorite vendors in person. Click here for more information.
425magazine.com
Savor Soup at Vinason and Its New Sodo Location
Vinason has been serving up high-quality Vietnamese favorites at several Seattle and Eastside locations, including Kent, Sammamish, and Kirkland. Recently, it opened a restaurant in Sodo, a prime spot for any game day. There, you can savor a full menu of pho, banh mi, and vermicelli bowls, plus the signature self-serve beer wall featuring more than a dozen taps.
roadtirement.com
Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish
Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
425magazine.com
Cozy Up to Rush In Dumplings
Reflecting the tastes and ingredients of a region, dumplings are an international staple. One version, Russian pelmeni, is a cozy comfort food that tastes best on a chilly day. Celebrated for its take on the treat, Rush In Dumplings (Kirkland, Olympia) has taken pelmeni to the next level. The menu...
My Clallam County
Boys and Girls Clubs auction breaks record
SEQUIM – The return to an in-person auction and gala benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula was a record breaker. Saturday night, the event was back at the club in Sequim, where the facility was transformed from an active after-school center to a nautical-inspired gala with sailboats, life-rings and a giant balloon anchor hanging from the dining room ceiling. Newsradio KONP’s Todd Ortloff served as the evening’s emcee.
425magazine.com
All-Access: Winter Galas, Barre Workouts, and Bazaars
The 21st annual Toys for Kids Winter Gala Carnival is being held in person at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue in the Grand Ballroom this year. The night includes inspiring stories, a silent — and live — auction, and more activities to help raise funds for Toys for Kids. Click here for more event information and ticket pricing.
KING-5
The small Seattle store that's making a big difference - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Assistance League of Seattle Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. The prices are thrifty but the merchandise is nifty at Assistance League of Seattle's thrift store. The all-volunteer staff provides carefully curated women's and men's fashions, household...
425magazine.com
Time Will Tell
Should we say time’s up to a quintessential accessory? Not so fast, local experts say. “A nice watch can be a signature piece and add to your sense of style,” explained Zoehana Mann, president of Fox’s Seattle, whose inventory features contemporary timepieces from Nomos and Bauhaus. A unique point of view is essential to younger consumers, and some brands are navigating the evolving demand for their products brilliantly, as evidenced by the recent sold-out debut of the MoonSwatch, a low-cost collaboration between watchmaking giants Omega and Swatch.
425magazine.com
Two Options for Thanksgiving To Go
With new traditions forged and to-go options increasing, holiday meals are continuing to be reenvisioned in recent years. A multicourse dinner prepared by professionals, minus the mountain of dirty dishes and cookware? Yes, please. Not everyone is comfortable with being — or wants to be — their own Iron Chef, especially for a high-stakes event like Thanksgiving.
cougarchronicle.org
Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns
The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Tacoma?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Tacoma?
thejoltnews.com
Farmlands cannot be moved
There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
gigharbornow.org
Purdy fish passage work delayed until spring
The fish passage project that will close the Highway 302 spur in Purdy has been postponed until early spring, weather permitting, according to state Transportation Department spokeswoman Cara Mitchell. A contractor for the state will swap out an old concrete box culvert for a 77-foot-long bridge where the creek goes...
Bellevue, Washington
Popular Snowflake Lane returns Nov. 25
Bellevue’s holiday events season makes its return with nightly performances at the popular Snowflake Lane Nov. 25-Dec. 24. The parade starting at 7 p.m. each evening will require the following street closures:. Bellevue Way Northeast, from Northeast Fourth Street to Northeast Eighth Street, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Northeast Sixth Street, from...
Redmond animal rescue to be evicted after city finds structural issues
Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond are scheduled to be removed from their building after the city found serious structural issues, according to the organization. The sudden relocation has found the group with no viable place to relocate, and has forced the group to sell the majority of their furniture and equipment immediately.
capitolhillseattle.com
Set to be replaced by affordable development and with a complicated history of women’s health, Broadway’s Wilshire Building considered for landmarks protections
The Seattle Landmarks Board is slated Wednesday to decide if the 119-year-old gabled parapets and semicircular bay windows of Broadway’s Wilshire Building are worthy of consideration for protections that could complicate a seven-story affordable apartment project planned to replace it. The board will take up the nomination of the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Elephant at center of Seattle zoo fight euthanized by Oklahoma zoo
Bamboo, an elephant that was once at the center of controversy between animal welfare activists and Woodland Park Zoo, has died. The 56-year-old Asian elephant was euthanized Tuesday at the Oklahoma City Zoo after she displayed mobility and age-related issues, according to the zoo. Bamboo and another elephant, Chai, were...
KOMO News
Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site
TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
