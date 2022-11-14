Review: The Jungle and the Sea, directed by Eamon Flack, Belvoir. After the roaring success of their debut collaboration, Counting and Cracking, S. Shakthidharan and Eamon Flack have produced another play that will captivate audiences. Sri Lanka was in a civil war from 1983 to 2009, about a Tamil national liberation struggle for independence in the north and east. This followed decades of discrimination by the Sri Lankan state against Tamils. The Jungle and the Sea revolves around the story of one Tamil family who are separated after church bombings in 1995, following them through to 2009. The Jungle and the Sea is...

