SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, 117-110, on the road. Jakob Poeltl had a career night with 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 21 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 20 points and five rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 10 points.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO