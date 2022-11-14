ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blazers 117, Spurs 110: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, 117-110, on the road. Jakob Poeltl had a career night with 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 21 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 20 points and five rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 10 points.
