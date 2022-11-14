Read full article on original website
Mom about to give birth finds out nurses have same name as her twins: "Meant to be"Amy ChristieDenver, CO
Opinion: When is it too cold for people experiencing homelessness in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Health provides $174 million in free care annuallyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
CDOT announces annual sun glare safety closures on I-70 EastHeather WillardIdaho Springs, CO
At Denver’s newest pop-up restaurant, a blindfold is requiredBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
buffzone.com
Football: CU Buffs’ Eoghan Kerry growing through challenges in freshman season
Eoghan Kerry knew that going from high school to college would be a big adjustment. He certainly didn’t expect to experience the amount of change he’s gone through in his first year, however. A freshman linebacker with the Colorado Buffaloes (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12), Kerry went from one of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baye Fall, 6-10 5-star out of Denver, announces SEC commitment
Baye Fall has made his much-anticipated decision and the big man is headed to Arkansas. The commitment by the 5-star center from Denver was confirmed by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 Fall is regarded by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, the No. 3 center in the country, and the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect for the Class of 2023. The other finalists for Fall’s services included Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
ralphiereport.com
Local star big man joins the Buffs
Tad Boyle can’t be stopped! A week after landing his highest-rated recruit ever, and a few days after upsetting #11 Tennessee in Nashville, the Colorado Buffaloes have kept the train rolling on the recruiting front. Luckily, this train didn’t have to go across state lines. Assane Diop, one of three top big men in CO, has committed to the Buffs!
Westword
Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor
Fifteen people have filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver in April 2023, and the winner will face myriad challenges — including more than twenty lawsuits that bring the potential of big-money payouts and more negative publicity for the city. At least 23 complaints are pending against the...
milehighcre.com
Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs
Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
denverite.com
Former state Sen. Mike Johnston is running for mayor of Denver
Mike Johnston, a former Democratic state senator representing northeast Denver, has announced he’s running for mayor. Johnston acknowledged that the field is crowded. “I like and respect a lot of the folks that are in this race,” said Johnston. “The issues that I care the most about which are homelessness, housing, crime. I think the question was who is the person that’s best positioned to be able to set some really ambitious goals to be able to build a broad coalition and then to be able to deliver really historic results on our hardest problems. And I feel like I’m the only one in the field who has had a long track record of doing that.
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building
Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
Denver adjusting plow routes for Thursday’s storm after massive pile-up
A Denver spokesperson said more plows will be dispatched to 6th Avenue heading eastbound into Denver for Thursday's storm after a massive pile-up occurred on the stretch of road less than two weeks ago.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited
Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
5280.com
It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries
I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
Westword
El Pollo Loco Makes Its Colorado Comeback
First came Shake Shack and In-N-Out, then Whataburger. Now another fast-food chain with a cult following has opened in Colorado. El Pollo Loco has had a presence in Denver before: It operated a location at 1401 South Federal Boulevard before that outpost shut down in 2011; the space is now home to Pho 95.
Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters
Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
Westword
Denver Cracking Down on Roo-Bar, Another Hip-Hop Club
Roo-Bar Lounge, a hip-hop club at 3480 Park Avenue West, will have to defend itself against charges by the City and County of Denver that it's committed multiple code violations. On November 10, the Department of Excise and Licenses sent Roo-Bar owners Jugurta Tighrine and Danny Safieddine an order to...
eatonredink.com
The end of an era
Eaton High School Cross country has been working towards the biggest meet of the season since the beginning of August. The seniors set goals for the entire team at the beginning of the season and continued to push through to meet those goals. Cross country is an interesting sport, because it can easily be categorized as an individual sport, but it is a team sport as well. Head Coach Jaryn Guerra said, “Cross country runners show so much grit every single day. They fight to shave seconds off of their 5k times as they continue to set goals for themselves and smash them, and seeing that hard work pay off makes me proud to be their coach.” Seniors Maddie Robson and Logan Gullett have set the expectation standard for the younger runners to continue the legacy for years to come. Dakota Braucher (23) has been a part of the cross country family since his freshman year, but this year Braucher took a new role as the team manager. Braucher timed splits, helped runners keep pace, and kept track of times for the team.
Here’s how much snow Denver could see by Friday
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning as another round of snow and cold moves into Colorado.
Louisville police chief says goodbye after Marshall Fire
Where he thinks the Louisville Police Department could use some improvement: response to mental health calls.
boulderbeat.news
There were 6 taxes on Boulder ballots this fall. All of them passed.
Voters in Boulder approved a record half-dozen new or extended taxes this election cycle, adding to the area’s long history of OK’ing government spending. This year’s measures will add more than $250 to the typical* property taxes, $7 to utility bills and 20 cents to every $100 purchase in stores or online.
Snow forecast: Timing, totals, temperatures for Thursday
The Pinpoint Weather Team says more snow is moving into the state on Thursday and it will last until Friday morning.
