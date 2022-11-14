Eaton High School Cross country has been working towards the biggest meet of the season since the beginning of August. The seniors set goals for the entire team at the beginning of the season and continued to push through to meet those goals. Cross country is an interesting sport, because it can easily be categorized as an individual sport, but it is a team sport as well. Head Coach Jaryn Guerra said, “Cross country runners show so much grit every single day. They fight to shave seconds off of their 5k times as they continue to set goals for themselves and smash them, and seeing that hard work pay off makes me proud to be their coach.” Seniors Maddie Robson and Logan Gullett have set the expectation standard for the younger runners to continue the legacy for years to come. Dakota Braucher (23) has been a part of the cross country family since his freshman year, but this year Braucher took a new role as the team manager. Braucher timed splits, helped runners keep pace, and kept track of times for the team.

EATON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO