World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
Scotland U21 1-2 Iceland U21: Visitors come from behind to secure friendly win
Iceland Under-21s came from behind to end Scotland's five-game unbeaten run thanks to two goals from Kristall Mani Ingason in their Fir Park friendly. Scot Gemmill's hosts were well worthy of their 30th-minute lead as Max Johnston fired the opener on his debut. But Ingason forced in the equaliser two...
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
Hunt denies planning to lift fuel duty; pound higher despite grim outlook – as it happened
The government has made “no decision” on whether to increase the rate of fuel duty on petrol, Jeremy Hunt insists as he defends autumn statement
Summit to be extended to Saturday as talks remain gridlocked – as it happened
The European Union has backed a loss and damage fund, one of the key demands of developing countries at the climate talks
Will Tory political fortunes prosper under Hunt's plans?
Jeremy Hunt says tax rises and spending cuts in the Autumn Statement are required to grip inflation and repair the public finances. It's a contrast to both the Covid-era spending injections under Boris Johnson, and the now-reversed tax-cutting approach of Liz Truss. Now the message is: taxes are going up,...
World Cup 2022: Female referees will officiate matches involving conservative nations
Female referees will not be stopped from officiating on World Cup matches involving conservative nations such as Iran, Saudi Arabia or Qatar because of cultural or religious sensitivities. This year's tournament marks the first time female referees have officiated at a men's World Cup. But women's rights are heavily restricted...
Morocco calls up Zaroury in World Cup squad to replace Harit
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco has added winger Anass Zaroury to its World Cup squad to replace the injured Amine Harit. The Moroccan team announced late Wednesday that Zaroury was replacing midfielder Harit, who was taken off the field by stretcher with a left knee injury on Sunday playing in the French league for Marseille.
Autumn Statement: Five things to look out for
The Autumn Statement is the defining moment of Rishi Sunak's premiership - and one that could have a profound effect on our lives. He and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, say they want to restore the UK's financial credibility. They also want to restore the Conservative Party's credibility with the voters.
First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 15 November
The thirtieth FMQs of 2022 comes to a close. Thanks for following - join us again next week. The Senedd will once again be lit tonight in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and its people. MSs with their bucket...
King Charles: Foie gras banned at royal residences
There will be no foie gras served in royal residences, a letter from Buckingham Palace to animal rights campaigners has confirmed. King Charles is understood to have been a longstanding opponent of the food, made from the liver of a duck or goose, that campaigners say is cruel. The King's...
RAF Red Arrows: Two sacked after unacceptable behaviour at squadron
Two members of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics team have been dismissed following reports of "unacceptable behaviour", the BBC understands. The RAF said it had launched an inquiry following the allegations and had investigated "several RAF personnel", resulting in two sackings. One former member had claimed women were treated as...
Wandsworth: E-bikes to be seized without action by operator Lime
A south London council will seize e-bikes by the end of the week unless urgent action is taken by the operator. Wandsworth town centre was "impassable" last weekend, the council leader said, due to Lime bikes obstructing streets. Simon Hogg demanded the operator improved efforts to remove them after pedestrians...
Omagh: NI secretary needs more time over inquiry call
The Northern Ireland secretary has asked for more time to consider if there should be an investigation or public inquiry into whether the Omagh bomb was preventable. Last year, the High Court ruled it was plausible there was a real prospect the bombing could have been stopped. The bomb exploded...
Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety
LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle — ubiquitous in homes across Britain where a cup of tea is a symbol of welcome, comfort and a break from the demands of a busy day — has become a luxury for Sureshan and his wife, Sridevi, after their monthly electricity bill almost doubled over the past year. Sureshan, a former airport security guard who is disabled by health problems including a rare foot condition, struggles to stay warm. He is cutting down wherever possible to ensure he can keep the heat on this winter amid soaring prices for electricity, food and gasoline. “If I don’t keep myself warm, I might lose my life,” Sureshan, 50, said at his home in the town of Bexhill-on-Sea in southern England. “That’s the situation.’’
