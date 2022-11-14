ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
valleynewslive.com

AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
Government Technology

Minnesota CIO Tarek Tomes to Stay as Gov. Starts Second Term

Fresh off an electoral victory, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a flurry of reappointments and vacancies for his state’s cabinet leadership. Commissioner of Information Technology Services Tarek Tomes was reappointed to Walz’ cabinet, meaning that he will continue to serve as the state’s chief information officer.
fox9.com

Owner of medical tourism company indicted over PPP fraud

(FOX 9) - Federal prosecutors have finally indicted a Minneapolis businesswoman for orchestrating a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme, first uncovered by the FOX 9 Investigators nearly two years ago. Khemwattie (Kim) Singh, 52, was CEO of Global Medical Services, a company that provided concierge medical services in Minnesota to foreign clients.
KARE 11

Minnesota nurses union to vote on possible second strike

ST PAUL, Minn. — On Thursday morning, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced that members will vote to authorize another possible strike at more than a dozen hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports area. The union's 15,000 nurses will vote on Nov. 30 to authorize the strike...
Axios

Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins

Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
Power 96

Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses

We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota and Minnesota among 40 states to share $391.5M settlement related to Google's location-tracking practices

(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that he and a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location-tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state privacy settlement that attorneys general have ever reached. Minnesota will receive $8,251,975.29 from the settlement.
ktoe.com

Four Minnesota Commissioners To Leave Gov. Walz’s Cabinet

Four Minnesota commissioners will leave Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet. His office made the announcement yesterday, saying Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips will not be seeking reappointment. Related Posts.
KROC News

Minnesota Woman Indicted For Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Minneapolis woman for orchestrating a multi-million dollar accounts receivable factoring fraud scheme and a PPP loan fraud scheme. Prosecutors said that 52-year-old Khemwattie Singh was the chief executive officer of Global Medical Services, a Minnesota-based healthcare...
KROC News

Four Key Members of Walz Cabinet Stepping Down

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education...
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
1520 The Ticket

Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts

Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
knsiradio.com

Minnesota to Receive Over $8 Million as Part of Google Settlement

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced Monday it had reached a settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. Minnesota and a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from 39 other states reached the $391.5 million settlement, the largest multistate privacy settlement...
KROC News

9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI

One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
KROC News

Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation

While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
Minnesota Reformer

Will Minnesota Republicans get tired of losing?

The fish rots from the head down, it might appear. The Minnesota GOP’s disastrous choice of Scott Jensen as their gubernatorial nominee this year seemed an unavoidable drag on their statewide slate of candidates. He drew 44.6% of the vote in what was supposed to be a great Republican year. Long before Election Day, Jensen […] The post Will Minnesota Republicans get tired of losing? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
