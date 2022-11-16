ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Cameron Bure’s Quotes About Leaving Hallmark for Great American Media: I Want to ‘Tell Stories That Have More Meaning’

By Johnni Macke
 1 day ago
Still the Christmas season guru? Candace Cameron Bure shocked fans in April 2022 when she announced that she was leaving Hallmark Media for Great American Media.

The Full House alum starred in 10 holiday films for Hallmark Channel during her 13 years with the network , earning her the title of “Queen of Christmas” from viewers and critics alike.

“I make them because I love them. And I know that the viewers that watch them really love them, and they mean something to them,” Cameron Bure exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 ahead of The Christmas Contest’s release. “I always try to make it the best that I can, but I let the pressure [of being the Christmas queen] go last year.”

She also helmed Hallmark’s Movies & Mysteries’ Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise , appearing as librarian-turned-amateur-sleuth, Aurora Teagarden, in 18 films before her 2022 departure .

“Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars,” President and CEO of Great American Media, Bill Abbott , said in an April 2022 statement. “She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming. I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

The Some Kind of Wonderful actress confirmed that her partnership with the new network — which launched in 2021 after Abbott left Hallmark Media following a 2020 controversy over the handling of a same-sex commercial — would be full of “great, quality entertainment with a positive message.”

Cameron Bure’s deal with the network includes a “prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole,” according to a press release.

The Make It or Break It alum ’s production company, Candy Rock Entertainment, will also produce “original content for GAC’s channels” and “create year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks and play a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise .”

Ahead of the release of her first holiday film for Great American Family, titled A Christmas … Present , Cameron Bure sounded off on why the change of network is more suitable to her personal belief system.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” the Switched for Christmas star told WSJ. Magazine in November 2022. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Scroll down to see everything that Cameron Bure has said about her transition to Great American Media — and why Hallmark was no longer a good fit — below:

ginger
3d ago

I applaud the fact that she stands behind her beliefs and values. That takes guts anywhere but especially with the Hollywood nonbelievers.

what's the frequency Kenneth?
1d ago

I don’t understand why people are so angry. She’s been vocal about her beliefs for years. Her movies are not my cup of tea so I just don’t watch them. Big whoop. Leave her alone.

D. Grace
23h ago

Not really, she just doesn’t have to put up with lying transgenders, that’s her right… or did you forget that mentally stable people have rights?? I mean we don’t stomp our feet and demand things everyday, or throw parades and have protests…. But yes we have the same rights as the people who lie about what they are… What’s wrong … you don’t suffer from heterophobia do you?!?!😂🤣🤣😭😭😂🤣😂

Related
Page Six

Jodie Sweetin seemingly shades Candace Cameron Bure after marriage remarks

Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw shade at her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for choosing to join a network that only focuses on showcasing “traditional marriage.” After JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” on Instagram, Sweeten responded in the comments section, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.” In her post, Siwa slammed Cameron Bure for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention...
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Us Weekly

Alison Sweeney Reveals Which Hallmark Costar Is Her ‘Favorite,’ Gushes Over A Magical Christmas Village’s Luke Macfarlane

A dream job! Alison Sweeney dished on some of her Hallmark movies costars — and teased which one is her “favorite” after nearly 10 years with the network. “How am I supposed to pick one? They're also wonderful,” Sweeney, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her latest Hallmark Channel film, A Magical Christmas Village. […]
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
People

Who Are Jennifer Aniston's Half Siblings? All About John Melick III and Alexander Aniston

Here's everything to know about Jennifer Aniston's two half-siblings, shared with late parents Nancy Dow and John Aniston Meet Jennifer Aniston's siblings. The Friends actress has two half-brothers, John Melick III and Alexander "AJ" Aniston. Jennifer's late mom, Nancy Dow, welcomed John III during her first marriage to Jack Melick in 1959. Her dad, John Aniston — whose death was recently announced on Nov. 11 at age 89 — welcomed AJ during his second marriage to Sherry Rooney in 1989. Over the years, the actress has rarely been...
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
People

Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels

More than 30 fan favorites will attend the festive annual gathering taking place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11 Good tidings are heading to New Jersey this December, where holiday movie fan favorites will be coming together for Christmas Con. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the packed lineup of panels featuring the stars of Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and more. In between sips of hot cocoa and rows of booths to shop, fans will get to see Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett back...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

