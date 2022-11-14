Read full article on original website
Experts: GOP Botched Early-Voting Ground Game
Two days before Brian Kemp bested Stacey Abrams by more than seven percentage points in their closely watched rematch, the Georgia governor did something unusual for a Republican candidate in the 2022 midterms: He expressed confidence about where he stood and cited early voting as a top reason. “We’ve also...
Welcome to Red Florida
In 2020, President Donald Trump won Florida by a little over three points. It was the best showing for a Republican presidential candidate in Florida in 16 years. Trump outperformed the polls by four points and did better in Miami-Dade County with Hispanics than anyone expected. The 2020 results and Republican governor Ron DeSantis’s strong performance in office led many to see Florida as a budding red state, though it also seemed that this might be an overestimation. Now, however, in the aftermath of the 2022 midterms, Florida is clearly on its way to being a red state.
Senate Republicans choose Daines as National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman
WASHINGTON D.C. - Senate Republicans chose Sen. Steve Daines Wednesday to be chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). Sen. Daines and other Republican senators said the following statements in a release from his office:. I’m honored that my colleagues elected me to serve as NRSC Chairman. We are...
Trump Declares 2024 Campaign, Laments Lost American ‘Golden Age’
After relentlessly teasing the possibility for the better part of two years, and in the wake of a historically poor midterm performance by Republicans, Donald Trump finally launched his third consecutive bid for the White House. “In order to make America great and glorious again,” he declared from his Mar-a-Lago...
Senate Republicans pick McConnell to lead party
(The Center Square) – Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to keep U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell as head of their party in the Senate. The votes came in for McConnell despite a push from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to take the spot. Scott leads the National Republican Study Committee. He sent a letter to his Republican colleagues dated Nov. 15 making the case for their vote.
Disability rights sues state for documents related to Medicaid director’s hiring
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Matt Volz | Kaiser Health News). A disability rights organization is challenging the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services’ decision not to release any hiring information pertaining Mike Randol who was hired this summer as the state’s Medicaid and Health Services Executive Director.
Liberty Counsel: DOD vaccine mandate repeating history of failed anthrax vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense is repeating its failed policy of mandating a vaccine that a federal court later found to be unlawful, the nonprofit religious liberty legal aid foundation, Liberty Counsel, argues. Several years after the DOD launched its anthrax vaccine program in 1998,...
Decline in Stillbirth Rates in United States Has Stalled
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A decline in the stillbirth rate was evident from 1980 to 2005, but then increased and stabilized, according to a study published in the Dec. 1 issue of The Lancet Regional Health - Americas. Cande V. Ananth, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Rutgers Robert...
Lawmakers adopt revenue estimates, avoid ‘sugar high’
The Montana Capitol (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Lawmakers were warned on Thursday: Don’t be tempted by the “sugar high.”. That was how a temporary bump in revenue was described by economic experts who explained to lawmakers that the numbers seen on the report were more a factor of federal stimulus than change in the state’s steady economic fortunes.
What Divided Government Means for Healthcare
Are the political parties ready – and actually capable – of working together on healthcare reform? Last week’s elections might provide a clear path forward for both parties to show the American people that they are ready to govern in at least one way – through a simple means: making access to telehealth permanent.
First migrant bus to arrive in Philadelphia on Wednesday from Texas
(The Center Square) – Texas is sending its first bus of illegal foreign nationals to the so-called sanctuary city of Philadelphia, Gov. Greg Abbott said. It’s scheduled to arrive at William H. Gray III 30th Street Station Wednesday morning. “Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has long-celebrated and fought for...
Health Highlights: Nov. 17, 2022
Could wireless earbuds help boost poor hearing? Apple earbuds proved their mettle for helping those with mild to moderate hearing loss in new study. Dangerous parasite that can infect people is found in U.S. foxes. The first two cases of a rare parasitic disease -- alveolar echinococcosis -- were identified in a man and woman in Vermont. It's also been found in two Vermont foxes, although fox-to-human transmission hasn't been confirmed.
Preterm Birth Rate Up in 2021 to 15-Year High
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. preterm birth rate increased to 10.5 percent in 2021, reaching a 15-year high, according to the 2022 Report Card released by the March of Dimes. Each year, the March of Dimes releases its report card with grades for individual states, Washington,...
