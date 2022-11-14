Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Quentin Tarantino Unveils Plan for TV Series Next Year
Famed film director Quentin Tarantino is making plans to jump to the small screen as he shared plans for a new TV series. The man known for titles such as Pulp Fiction, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Reservoir Dogs teased his project Wednesday, November 16 during an event in New York City surrounding the release of his new book Cinema Speculation. Hosted by Elvis Mitchell (Is That Black Enough for You?), TV Insider was on site for the conversation during which Tarantino let it spill that he’s working on an eight-episode series tentatively set to shoot in 2023.
Patrick Dempsey Responds to Rumors of a New Series With Ellen Pompeo
Rumors about a potential series in development starring former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo have been put to bed — for now. With Pompeo stepping back this season on Grey’s, and their recent red carpet admission that they would both love to work together again, gossip around a potential new series grew. During his promotion of Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, Dempsey was asked about the rumor that the pair may be starring in something new together.
When Are Your Favorite Shows Going on Break? A Complete List of the 2022 Midseason Finale Dates
It may feel like your favorite fall shows just came back from summer hiatus, but networks are already setting their winter schedules. Not only does that mean some shows will be returning and others premiering, but it also means fall/midseason/winter (depending on the network) finales are included as well. The...
‘The Recruit’ Trailer: Noah Centineo’s First Week at the CIA Gets Chaotic (VIDEO)
“Good luck. You’re going to need it,” Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is told in the trailer for Netflix’s The Recruit — and that’s certainly true. Very early on in his career at the CIA — he meets with Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall) on his second day — Owen’s thrown into the action. It begins with him being given letters from those threatening to expose classified information if they don’t get help and Walter advising him not to “get cute” but just “do you business and get out” before he goes to meet with an inmate. And then things get wild.
‘The Resident’ Honoring Bell Takes a Dramatic Turn in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Making enemies with the new governor (Steven Culp) is proving to be a major problem for Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) on The Resident. Betz has enlisted a spy at Chastain and is digging up dirt on Bell (specifically looking for possible lawsuits), and now, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, the surgeon is served court papers from a former patient while receiving the Lifetime of Service Award for how much he’s meant to the hospital!
‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot
It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.
Jessica Alba Once Felt Her Lifestyle Advice Was More ‘Grounded’ Than Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop
Although Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba both offered lifestyle advice, Alba believed their backgrounds influenced the kinds of advice they gave.
"She Said" Is A Powerful Story About The Journalists And Survivors Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
‘The Masked Singer’s Bride: ‘I Wanted to Be Something Opposite of What You Would Expect’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 8, “Comedy Roast Night.”]. It was all about comedy on The Masked Singer as Season 8 winds down, but two contestants weren’t laughing after being eliminated. Bride returned after beating Gopher and Venus Fly...
