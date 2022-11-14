“Good luck. You’re going to need it,” Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is told in the trailer for Netflix’s The Recruit — and that’s certainly true. Very early on in his career at the CIA — he meets with Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall) on his second day — Owen’s thrown into the action. It begins with him being given letters from those threatening to expose classified information if they don’t get help and Walter advising him not to “get cute” but just “do you business and get out” before he goes to meet with an inmate. And then things get wild.

1 DAY AGO