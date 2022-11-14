Read full article on original website
Driving between these Texas cities takes longer than crossing most states
To put the size of Texas into perspective, the Texas Panhandle town of Dalhart is closer to the state capitals of New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wyoming than it is to Austin.
Washington Examiner
Texas sends 300th bus of immigrants to Chicago
The 300th bus of immigrants left Texas for the Windy City, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced Thursday. “The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago. As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border,” Abbott tweeted.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Mexico City
CDMX locals share the faux pas they often see visitors commit, and recommend what to do instead.
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
travelnoire.com
American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete
U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
Heartbreaking update as cause of death of three Americans whose bodies were found in Airbnb in Mexico is revealed
THREE Americans were found dead in an Airbnb while on a vacation in Mexico, and now, police have given a cause of death for the tourists. The friends who stayed at an Airbnb in Mexico city in late October to celebrate Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to local autopsy reports.
News Channel 25
Greg Abbott declares invasion at border & federal judge blocks Title 42
BROWNSVILLE — Texas border communities have division when it comes to immigration. On Tuesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the border. Abbott just secured a third term as governor last week and continues to take a hard approach when it comes to the border. Shortly after declaring the invasion, a federal judge blocked Title 42, a rule that allowed the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers.
Washington Examiner
Trio of Republican Latinas says Biden's border blunders will land them three Texas border districts
AUSTIN, Texas — Three conservative Hispanic women in Texas are poised to make history on Election Day and snatch up three congressional districts on the Mexican border that have traditionally bled blue. The “Triple Threat" — Monica De La Cruz, Rep. Mayra Flores, and Cassy Garcia — seek to...
Texas sends next busload of migrants to Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales, putting a new bus on the road a week after the Republican easily won reelection.He did not say how many migrants were on board or whether more than one busload was sent. But in a shift, Abbott said a “first bus” was due to arrive Wednesday, publicly offering some advanced notice of an arrival following criticism over buses that suddenly turned up in New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.Texas has...
Venezuelan Migrants are Forbidden to Enter Texas But They are Doing it Anyway
Over the past several months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed over 10,000 migrants to cities such as Washington, DC, and Chicago. Abbott was trying to get support from President Joe Biden and he finally passed an Executive Order forbidding illegal immigration from Venezuelans in October. So migrants who left their home country are in Mexico.
KTSA
Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began
Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Sick Child Among Migrants Bussed to Philadelphia by Texas Governor
A sick 10-year-old girl needed treatment after she was put on a bus with other Texas migrants and sent to Philadelphia on Wednesday, a local lawmaker said. The unnamed girl was suffering from dehydration and had a high fever before she was taken to hospital. “It’s one of the more inhumane aspects that they would put a child who was dehydrated with a fever now, a very high fever [on the bus],” Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym said. “It’s a terrible situation.” The vehicle carrying 28 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic arrived in Philly before dawn Wednesday, the day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Philadelphia would be the next Democratic-led city he used in his migrant bus stunt.Read it at Associated Press
Fact Check: Ted Cruz's Claim That 'Antifa' Burnt U.S. Cities for a Year
Texas Senator Ted Cruz snapped back when challenged about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but is he correct?
KWTX
Abbott expands Texas’ migrant busing plan to Philadelphia
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia has been added to the list of Democrat-led cities where Texas will bus migrants, with the first bus set to arrive in the Northeastern city on Wednesday morning. For months, Texas has sent buses of migrants to Washington, D.C., New...
7 Affordable Places To Retire in Mexico and Other Countries South of the Border
With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...
3 Americans found dead in Mexico City Airbnb; families seek answers
After three Americans were found dead in an Airbnb in Mexico last month, their families are hoping for answers.
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
Two gunmen of the violent Mexican street gang Barrio Azteca were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2010 murders of three people, including a U.S. consulate employee, in Juarez, Mexico.
Abbott has spent $20 million bussing migrants to other states
Records from the Texas Department of Energy Management (TEDM) show that Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants out of the state has cost Texans more than $20.14 million as of October.
Abbott calls on federal government to pay back Texas for border security efforts
In a letter to Texas county judges, Gov. Greg Abbott is reminding Texans about the state's efforts to try to secure the border.
Airbnb gas leak kills three American tourists in Mexico City
Last month, three Americans were found dead in their Airbnb while on vacation in Mexico City. According to autopsy results, the three died from an apparent gas leak.
