ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Texas sends 300th bus of immigrants to Chicago

The 300th bus of immigrants left Texas for the Windy City, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced Thursday. “The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago. As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border,” Abbott tweeted.
TEXAS STATE
travelnoire.com

American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete

U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
News Channel 25

Greg Abbott declares invasion at border & federal judge blocks Title 42

BROWNSVILLE — Texas border communities have division when it comes to immigration. On Tuesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the border. Abbott just secured a third term as governor last week and continues to take a hard approach when it comes to the border. Shortly after declaring the invasion, a federal judge blocked Title 42, a rule that allowed the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas sends next busload of migrants to Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales, putting a new bus on the road a week after the Republican easily won reelection.He did not say how many migrants were on board or whether more than one busload was sent. But in a shift, Abbott said a “first bus” was due to arrive Wednesday, publicly offering some advanced notice of an arrival following criticism over buses that suddenly turned up in New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.Texas has...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began

Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sick Child Among Migrants Bussed to Philadelphia by Texas Governor

A sick 10-year-old girl needed treatment after she was put on a bus with other Texas migrants and sent to Philadelphia on Wednesday, a local lawmaker said. The unnamed girl was suffering from dehydration and had a high fever before she was taken to hospital. “It’s one of the more inhumane aspects that they would put a child who was dehydrated with a fever now, a very high fever [on the bus],” Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym said. “It’s a terrible situation.” The vehicle carrying 28 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic arrived in Philly before dawn Wednesday, the day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Philadelphia would be the next Democratic-led city he used in his migrant bus stunt.Read it at Associated Press
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Abbott expands Texas’ migrant busing plan to Philadelphia

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia has been added to the list of Democrat-led cities where Texas will bus migrants, with the first bus set to arrive in the Northeastern city on Wednesday morning. For months, Texas has sent buses of migrants to Washington, D.C., New...
TEXAS STATE
US105

US105

Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy