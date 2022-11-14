Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
UTEP DB Justin Prince enters NCAA transfer portal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP defensive back Justin Prince entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. KTSM confirmed the report from 24/7 Sports Portal. Prince only played in two games during the 2022 season. UTEP head coach Dana Dimel announced that Prince was indefinitely suspended from all team activities back in September. Prince was […]
UTEP rolls past Sul Ross State 99-59 for second straight win
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days after its first win over rival New Mexico State since 2019, UTEP began a winning streak with a 99-59 victory over Division III Sul Ross State on Tuesday. The Miners never trailed in the blowout win, forcing a whopping 32 turnovers and setting a school record with 24 […]
Lobo women’s basketball win streak ends at 8 games over NMSU
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande women’s basketball rivalry needed overtime to decide a winner between the New Mexico Lobos and New Mexico State Aggies Tuesday night. In the end, it was the Aggies prevailing on their homecourt in a 73-64 victory over the Lobos. The Aggies jumped out to a 22-4 lead in the […]
Five Americas High School student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college baseball
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five student-athletes from Americas High School all signed their National Letters of Intent to take their game to the next level on Wednesday. All five student-athletes are members of the Americas’ baseball team. Adrian Quintana signed to attend El Paso Community College. Gael Bernal signed to attend Luna Community College. […]
lascruces.com
College Town Living in Las Cruces | NMSU
Often, when people are considering moving to a new city, they want to live in a college town. Fortunately, Las Cruces is home to New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the Aggies. New Mexico’s land-grant university has been part of the community since 1888. Living in a college town...
Del Valle graduate Steven Montez to play for Seattle Sea Dragons of new XFL
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez’s football career hasn’t come to an end just yet. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected the former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback in the new XFL’s quarterback draft on Tuesday afternoon. Montez will battle for the starting job with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ben DiNucci […]
West Texas rattled by 5.3 magnitude earthquake
Texans from El Paso to Austin reported feeling a 5.3 magnitude earthquake that struck on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
Enjoy The Beauty Of El Paso On These Favorite Hiking Spots
If you're a hiker or you just love being outdoors, there's a magic of basking in the beauty & fresh air while pushing yourself on a difficult rocky trail. But the reward... is well worth it. If you're looking for some particular hiking trails or spots to check out in...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX
El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
The 5 Things You Must Have for the El Paso Winter Starter Pack
It's starting to get a little chilly in the 915 as the first freeze of the season is expected to hit this week. As the temperatures drop in El Paso, it's only logical that we all begin to prepare and the only way to prepare is if you have these five items at the ready!
Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso
That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
2022 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Ready to Roll – Here’s What You Need to Know
A holiday fixture for almost nine decades, the Sun Bowl Parade is a Turkey Day tradition for many El Paso families who have no problem getting up at an ungodly hour on Thanksgiving morning to stake out a spot along Montana. Every year hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans line...
5 Upcoming Texas Hunting Dates for In-Season Game
Apr. 1 - June 30, 2023. *What most people don't know is that doves, or the signs of peace and the holy spirit, are actually delicious! It takes about 3 to 5 breasts to make a regular portion. Regular Season. Sept. 1 - Nov. 13, 2022. Dec. 17, 2022 -...
El Paso Cheer Team to Perform at 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
An El Paso cheer team will be a part of the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Cheer Force Athletics will be representing the city of El Paso at the annual holiday parade this year. The cheerleading organization earned the opportunity by taking top honors at the 14th Annual UTEP Cheerleading Competition this past February.
El Paso Figures That I’d Love To See Be Made Into A Biopic
Lately we've seen some truly outstanding biopics of Queen, Elton John, Weird Al Yankovic & there's even one about Ozzy in the works. But that got me thinking... what about El Paso? We've had celebrities & important figures from El Paso that I think would be PERFECT for a biopic. Like...
lascrucescvb.org
Come visit the Chile Pepper Institute!
Chile peppers are beloved and treasured by New Mexico, and are a staple in the homes of many. With decades of chile growth and production in the state, it has roots that run deep in the hearts of New Mexicans. The Chile Pepper Institute (CPI) helped plant some of those roots, and it continues to cultivate them for New Mexico and the whole world!
Grove Brunch Cafe Opens Its Second Location in Far East El Paso
So if you’re an Eastsider like me that loves a good brunch spot then hopefully this news excites you as much as it excited me!. Grove Brunch Cafe has officially opened their second location in far east El Paso!. “We are finally here! Thank you for your patience and...
KVIA
Rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain Rd closes westbound lanes
EL PASO, Texas– Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain. TxDot cameras show all westbound lanes at Transmountain and US-54 are closed. Fire officials said they suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 7 a.m....
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0