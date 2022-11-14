RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deborah Bridger recorded a video of an event from Saturday and uploaded it to TikTok. It shows hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathering outside A Woman’s Choice of Raleigh. “They were all walking to the clinic to stand in front of a clinic where so many people were going to show up […]

RALEIGH, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO