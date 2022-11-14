Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Registration for 2023 Iron Mom opens on Black Friday
In addition to doing some Christmas shopping and enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, Mercy Health and the Family Service Society hope you'll add one other item to your Black Friday to-do list: registering for the 2023 Mercy Health Iron Mom Paducah Half Marathon. Registration for next year's event opens on Friday, November...
wpsdlocal6.com
Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area
Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
westkentuckystar.com
39th Bikers Toy Run Saturday in Paducah
You're invited to be part of the annual Bikers Toy Run this Saturday morning in Paducah. The donation tent will be up from 8am til noon at the Paducah Square parking lot on Irvin Cobb Drive. Admission to the event is to bring one new toy, or $10 person. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Broadway Church of Christ to offer dental screenings Saturday
Broadway Church of Christ is partnering with Anthem Medicaid for “Dental Days.” The event will offer free dental screenings, cleanings and more. It takes place at the church building, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members...
KFVS12
Mayfield food pantry helping community after Dec. tornado; leaders say food insecurity is highest they’ve seen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - It’s been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield, and one pantry is making sure community members don’t go without food. “It’s worse right now than I have ever seen it,” Ann Qualk, a volunteer at Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry, said.
westkentuckystar.com
Over $400,000 raised at BBQ on the River
Just over $400,000 was raised for 77 diifferent charities at this year's BBQ on the River. After two years "off the river," Paducah’s 28th BBQ on the River made its way back downtown. Beautiful Paducah LLC was behind this year's river returning event that held the theme of "Smoke on the Water."
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Christmas Lighting Ceremony announced
The Paducah Board of Commissioners invite everyone to the city's Holiday Lighting Ceremony this coming Tuesday. Carolers and refreshments add to the fun that starts at 5 p.m. on Water Street... in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson. At 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, the board will “flip...
westkentuckystar.com
ViWinTech could begin demolition of old Residential Care Center soon
ViWinTech Windows and Doors has informed the City of Paducah that they could begin demolishing the old Residential Care Center off Irvin Cobb Drive in the next few days. ViWinTech President Evan Rittgers said, “We are excited for the demolition to begin, as it is the first step in our future growth plans. But, more importantly, it is a win for Paducah, and we thank the city for its support and partnership.”
KFVS12
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
KFVS12
Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
westkentuckystar.com
New hiking, biking trail to open in Calvert City Thursday
Calvert City is opening a new 3-mile trail in Doctor's Park for running, hiking, and mountain biking. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the trail head behind City Hall at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Following a feasability study and some input from the high school mountain biking team, it...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray reminds customers of boil water advisory
The City of Murray reminded city customers of a planned water outage scheduled for today along KY 94 East. The shutdown only affects city water customers living on KY 94 East or on roads connected to it, from the location of Murray Paving to the end of the city water line.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. School officials: New auxiliary gym and storm shelter design process underway
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County School officials say a design process is underway for new auxiliary gyms and storm shelters being planned for two of the schools. They say those plans are for Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central High Schools. According to a social media post,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Overnight firefighting on east edge of Salem causes icy conditions on U.S. 60
SALEM, KY — A commercial structure fire was extinguished overnight in Salem, creating a new hazard for drivers this morning — an icy roadway. The KY Transportation Cabinet says water from firefighting efforts on U.S. 60 near mile point 27.5 froze overnight, creating slick roads. According to an...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Paducah gets update how $6.5 million ARPA funds will be spent
The City of Paducah received an update at Tuesday's city commission meeting on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are being spent. City Manager Daron Jordan discussed the funding allocations for the approximately $6.55 million the city is receiving. The city has obligated $4 million to...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police warn of new Christmas parade scam
Paducah Police are warning of a new scam that involves the annual Paducah Christmas Parade. Police said a man posted on Facebook that parade organizers are seeking food truck vendors to participate in the parade. The man reportedly instructs vendors to contact him if interested. The problem is that none...
westkentuckystar.com
Court Street back open after Wickliffe structure fire
UPDATE: Court Street in Wickliffe has been reopened after a nearby structure fire was extinguished. A structure fire in progress this morning in Wickliffe has several intersections of nearby streets shut down. Response to the fire reported to be near KY 121/Court Street has the road blocked from 4th Street...
Man injured in ‘airborne’ truck crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Madisonville Police say a man was flown to the hospital after a crash sent his truck airborne into a tree Wednesday afternoon. First-responders say they were called out to the crash at 3:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Country Club Lane. Investigators believe the driver of a newer GMC pickup […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Paducah woman recognized by police, arrested in front of courthouse
PADUCAH — Paducah police recognized a woman they wanted for suspected drug trafficking as she was sitting in her car in front of the McCracken County Courthouse, they say, leading to her arrest. According to a Thursday morning release, 57-year-old Shelia Shumpert of Paducah was indicted on four counts...
