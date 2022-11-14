Read full article on original website
Pass the potatoes! The most and least popular Thanksgiving foods in Texas, other states
HOUSTON — You've probably seen the stories: Sky-high turkey prices are ruffling a lot of feathers and other Thanksgiving favorites will also cost more. If you're looking for ways to save money, there are some traditional side dishes you could trim from the menu without many complaints, according to a Crestline survey.
Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
More animals in college dorms as students seek mental health accommodations
The number of requests and approvals for emotional support animals on some college campuses has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years. Hundreds of animals are currently living on Indiana college campuses. 13 Investigates learned some colleges are seeing increased requests and approvals for emotional support animals (ESAs) and the number of these animals has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years.
State Representative Landgraf file Texas Energy Independence Act
TEXAS, USA — State Representative Brooks Langraf has filed a house bill attempting to prevent the implementation of any federal regulations on oil or gas production in Texas. “The goal of HB 33 is to ensure no Texas state taxpayer dollars or resources are used to implement any new...
Gov. Abbott says he's now sending buses of migrants to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Nov. 15 that the State of Texas has started busing migrants to Philadelphia, adding the city to a list of places already receiving migrants from Texas. Philadelphia will now be the fourth U.S. city Abbott has sent migrants to after buses of...
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mentone
TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by eight aftershocks,...
Beto O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
TEXAS, USA — The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
