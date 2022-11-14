ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Falls, ID

Bull elk killed and left to waste near American Falls

By Jennifer Jackson Idaho Fish and Game
 3 days ago

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was shot and left to waste in Power County in Southeast Idaho.

On Nov. 2, Fish and Game received a call from a concerned member of the public regarding the discovery of a 5 x 5 bull elk shot and left to waste just off Moonshine Trail south of American Falls in Unit 73A. Results of the investigation so far indicate that the bull was likely killed during the antlerless elk season in that unit which began Oct. 25. It was apparent that someone attempted to remove the elk’s head but was unsuccessful, and the entire carcass was wasted.

If anyone has any information regarding this case or any other wildlife violation, please contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.

Sherp
3d ago

Whoever is at fault, they’re a poacher. A hunter would have turned in the kill, especially if it was an honest mistake. They need to lose their license. For life.

3
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

