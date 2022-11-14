Read full article on original website
Stereogum
R. Ring – “Still Life”
The Breeders’ Kelley Deal and Ampline’s Mike Montgomery started their project R. Ring almost a decade ago. Naturally, being busy with their other bands, they’ve only put out one full-length album so far, Ignite The Rest, in 2017. Today, they’re announcing a follow-up, War Poems, We Rested, which they recorded with Bat Fangs drummer Laura King. The first 200 copies of the album will include poems inspired by the song from Sadie Dupuis, Hanif Abdurraqib, Lee Renaldo, and more.
Stereogum
Grammy Nominations 2023: Surprises, Snubs, & More Takeaways
For such a mundane institution, the Grammys have a way of bringing out extreme emotions, from scathing of-course-they-did laughter to searing oh-no-they-didn’t anger. Here are some takeaways from the newly unveiled nominations. Extremely Predictable Even By Grammy Standards. The Recording Academy of course always ignores vast galaxies of great...
Stereogum
Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Stereogum
Gladie’s Augusta Koch Got Sober And Made An Amazing Album About It
At a Philadelphia show last year, opening solo for Laura Jane Grace, Gladie frontwoman Augusta Koch played her first set since quitting alcohol. She debuted the at-the-time unreleased new song, “Born Yesterday,” an ode to the overwhelming, beautiful and terrifying waves of emotion that come with being sober; she was feeling them all up there onstage on her own. It’s now the second track on Gladie’s second album, Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, dropping Friday. “The way I feel, I could fill the ocean on my own,” Koch sings.
Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem Brought “New Body Rhumba” To Colbert Ahead Of Their Brooklyn Steel Residency
The first new LCD Soundsystem song in five years, “New Body Rhumba,” came out at the end of September. (It’s in longtime James Murphy pal Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise, reportedly soundtracking a full-cast song-and-dance number.) LCD are also launching another holiday-season concert residency at Brooklyn Steel this Friday. The band promoted both the new song and the residency last night on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Jane Remover – “Contingency Song”
Fresh off their inclusion on our Best New Bands list, Jane Remover is back today with another staggering standalone single. “Contingency Song” builds in beauty and intensity throughout most of its six and a half minutes without ever dropping a beat, then bottoms out into gorgeous near-silence again. It’s a phenomenal shoegaze ballad of sorts, and it inspired a Sigur Rós comparison from one member of our Discord server.
Stereogum
Rosie Thomas – “We Should Be Together” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)
Last we heard from Nashville’s Rosie Thomas, she was releasing the highly collaborative EP Lullabies For Parents, Vol 1, which came out in April and featured old pal Sufjan Stevens on a cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” The two artists go back a long way — in 2012, Thomas came with Stevens on his Surfjohn Stevens Christmas Sing-A-Long: Seasonal Affective Disorder Yuletide Disaster Pageant On Ice tour. Thomas also sang on Stevens’ second holiday box set, 2012’s Silver & Gold. Now, Thomas and Stevens have reunited for a new Christmas-themed single: the ghostly, gorgeously harmonized “We Should Be Together.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Yard Act Are Also Releasing A Dub Version Of Their Album
Look out, everyone; the indie rockers have discovered dub reggae again! Given the proliferation of high-potency weed, this was probably inevitable. Just a couple of weeks ago, Spoon got together with Adrian Sherwood to release Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound), a dub version of their album Lucifer On The Moon. Now, Leeds post-punk ranters Yard Act have done something similar, teaming with British dub legend Mad Professor for a new take on their debut LP The Overload.
Stereogum
The Bad Ends – “Thanksgiving 1915”
Last month, Athens supergroup the Bad Ends announced their debut album, The Power And The Glory, which is out at the top of the year. The band features Mike Mantione, Dave Domizi, Geoff Melkonian, Christian Lopez, and former R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry. We’ve already heard lead single “All Your Friends Are Dying,” and today they’re back with another one, “Thanksgiving 1915,” which comes with a video directed by Marc Pilvinsky.
Stereogum
Beyoncé Ties Jay-Z For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time
Beyoncé’s has tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations of all time. The pop star picked up nine new nominations this year, which means she has 88 in total — the same amount as Jay-Z, who earned five this year, including two for working on Renaissance. Beyoncé’s nominations include nods for major categories like Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year.
Stereogum
Jenny Hval – “Buffy”
Earlier this year, the provocative Norwegian pop experimentalist Jenny Hval released her great Classic Objects album. Today, she’s followed that LP with a new single called “Buffy,” and it’s about exactly what you’re thinking. “Buffy” is a song that comes from Hval’s own improvisations, both musical and lyrical. She began the track by jamming on a synth, and the lyrics, about Buffy The Vampire Slayer, were improvised as well. Here’s what Hval says about the song:
Stereogum
Kelly Rowland Had A Big Week, Too: Watch Her Play Celebrity Pickleball & Descend A Scary VR Mine
Beyoncé made some headlines this week. On Monday, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. That brings Beyoncé’s total number of career Grammy nominations to 88 — tying her husband Jay-Z for the highest number of Grammy noms for anyone, ever. But Beyoncé wasn’t the only former member of Destiny’s Child out here making moves this week! Did Beyoncé play in a televised celebrity pickleball tournament with Dierks Bentley and Luis Guzmán? Did she appear on the Instagram talk show where Marlon Wayans forces his guests to do scary VR-headset things? No. No, she didn’t. Instead, that was all Kelly Rowland.
Stereogum
Pavement Musical Slanted! Enchanted! Premiering In NYC
I promise this is real as far as I know. I just received a press release about it from Matador Records. There’s a link where you can buy tickets. It does not appear to be a practical joke. The songs of legendary (and recently reunited) indie rock band Pavement...
Stereogum
Fatoumata Diawara – “Nsera” (Feat. Damon Albarn)
Malian singer, songwriter, guitarist and actress Fatoumata Diawara has worked with Damon Albarn in the ensembles Africa Express and Rocket Juice & The Moon. Today she welcomes the Blur and Gorillaz leader onto her new single “Nsera,” a title that means “destination” in her native Bambara. The song’s syncopated, synth-powered groove and bright, joyous melody will probably appeal to fans of LCD Soundsystem, Ibibio Sound Machine, and even bands with names that don’t fit that general pattern. Watch director Gregory Ohrel’s video for “Nsera” below.
Stereogum
PinkPantheress – “Do You Miss Me?” (Prod. Kaytranada)
A little more than a year ago, the young British dance-pop auteur PinkPantheress release To Hell With It, her 19-minute debut mixtape. After a record like that and a whole lot of viral success, the standard operating procedure would be to crank out a full-length album. But PinkPantheress is a creature of the internet, and albums don’t seem especially relevant to her. Instead, she’s been cranking out collaborations: “Picture In My Mind” with Sam Gellaitry, “Where You Are” with WILLOW, a Drake remix with GoldLink. Today, PinkPantheress has dropped another new single on us, and she recorded it with Montreal dance great Kaytranada.
Stereogum
Chisel Announce More Reunion Shows
DC punk revivalist act Chisel — singer Ted Leo, bassist Chris Norborg, and drummer John Dugan — have announced a brief set of 2023 reunion dates. This comes after a flurry of reunion activity this past year (Chisel originally broke up in 1997), starting with the March re-release of the band’s entire discography, followed by the May release of an EP titled All My Kin and July’s Innocents Abroad EP. More recently, Chisel announced they’d perform at Numero Twenty, a festival taking place February 18-19 in LA celebrating 20 years of Numero Group, the archival record label.
Stereogum
Jimmy Fallon Is Not Dead — He Had Patti Smith On To Talk About Keanu Reeves
Two nights ago, the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon trended on Twitter. Jimmy Fallon was not actually dead. He’s still not dead. The hashtag was a joke; it was mostly pictures of James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel. Fallon himself did not seem to think it was funny, and Twitter’s new owner wasn’t especially interested in helping him out.
Stereogum
Chat Pile – “Tenkiller” & “Lake Time (Mr. Rodan)”
In July, the Oklahoma City noise-rock band Chat Pile released their full-length debut God’s Country, a grimy and splenetic sludge-attack that stands tall as one of the year’s best albums. In a few days, Chat Pile will follow that album with another new LP, though this next one is a little different. The band recorded the soundtrack for Tenkiller, a new indie film that was produced in Oklahoma. Chat Pile’s soundtrack is coming out later this week, and they’ve just shared a couple of tracks that’ll appear on the album.
