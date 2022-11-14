Read full article on original website
Related
Jessica Alba Once Felt Her Lifestyle Advice Was More ‘Grounded’ Than Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop
Although Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba both offered lifestyle advice, Alba believed their backgrounds influenced the kinds of advice they gave.
"She Said" Is A Powerful Story About The Journalists And Survivors Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
Comments / 0