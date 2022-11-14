I absolutely respect this honest view. I'm not a "Sheeple" under the veil of trump**. I'm like a conservative Democrat. In some elections, I voted for that middle of the road "Conservative". It's the extremes that are overbearing on BOTH SIDES, as well as dangerous. In the meantime, all sense of decency, honor, gratitude, and even basic "humanity" is gone. BOTH SIDES, but definitely more right leaning. I have no time for ignorance, conspiracy theories, "trump** is the chosen one" 🤣🤣🤣, whatever it was this week! I'm so sad for this country and everyone in it. The "democracy" we've all known for all our lives, is in such peril. But hey, let's just all blame everyone else for our lot in life. Rise above this people! THIS IS OUR COUNTRY! Be nice, have respect, quit being a victim and grow up. I've taken care of more Covid patients, than you can imagine. And yet here I am again, in my ICU, doing more of the same. Thank you for writing this. I'm sorry for the rant. 💙
He needs to call the psychiatric ward at the nearest hospital to have his head examined!!! 🙄
To his psychiatrist, his baby mamas and his imaginary friend.
Related
Hear what Herschel Walker's high school teacher thinks about his candidacy
Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
WATCH: Voters in Georgia lean towards Walker but break with Republican over Warnock church eviction criticism
‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)
Trevor Noah Jokes That if Herschel Walker is Elected, Take Your Child to Work Day Will ‘Feel Like Another Insurrection’ (Video)
Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race
Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocks Herschel Walker With A 'Thought Experiment'
Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress
Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
Judge throws out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against Donald Trump, saying her claim was barred by prior agreements
Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera
Lindsey Graham Thinks Herschel Walker’s Election Would Inspire Black Children To Be Republican
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 17