3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
Hanceville PD counters ALEA statement that 3 teens killed in Cullman County wreck were attempting to elude police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three teens killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident. The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville officer when the car they […]
Court approves DNA testing of Mason Sisk in preparation for murder case retrial
The prosecution’s first attempt to try Mason Sisk for the 2019 murder of five family members in Elkmont ended in a mistrial in late September.
Trial set for one man charged with capital murder in ‘drug deal gone bad’
23-year-old Jaylon McKinnley Draper was charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of Samantha Coyner, 19, on Hillwood Drive in what prosecutors called a "drug deal gone bad."
‘State is not in control’: Former officer warns of dangerous conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility
A former corrections officer who resigned after 13 years is speaking out about unsafe conditions inside one of Alabama's largest prisons.
Trial set after Florence strangling suspect pleads not guilty
A Florence man accused of repeatedly strangling his ex-girlfriend unconscious has pleaded not guilty to the multiple domestic violence charges against him.
WAAY-TV
Madison County child killer found dead in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $25. November 15. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. N.E. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise;...
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed Robbery
An armed man robs a gas station in Ardmore, AL at gunpoint and is making his getaway when an ex-Marine in the parking lot tells him to put down his weapon. The armed robber points his gun at the ex-Marine.
WAFF
Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
wbrc.com
Cullman police searching for suspect who robbed a person at Factory Connection
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is searching for a suspect they say robbed someone at Factory Connection Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. Here is the surveillance footage of the suspect provided by the Cullman Police Department. If you know anything about this crime, call Cullman police. Get news...
WAAY-TV
Driver in critical condition after dump truck hits structure at Limestone County quarry
A dump truck driver is reportedly in critical condition after his truck crashed into a structure at a quarry in Limestone County. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., said the crash happened in the 26000 block of Newby Road. The Huntsville Police Department tells WAAY that it...
Alabama man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens, authorities confirm.
Man charged with murdering wife could be released into recovery program, court order shows
A Madison man accused of murdering his wife in front of their child could soon be released into a substance recovery program.
3 pounds of meth recovered in Decatur drug bust
Two people were arrested after several agencies came together and found three pounds of meth during a drug investigation in Decatur, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Police: Robbery investigation underway in Athens
The Athens Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday at a Circle K on U.S. 31. "The investigation is ongoing with other law enforcement agencies," police said. More information is expected to be released Tuesday. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting
A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
WAFF
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
Lawrence County constable falls from tree in hunting accident
A Lawrence County law enforcement officer was badly injured in a hunting accident Thursday morning.
WAAY-TV
3 Madison County dry cleaners closed months ago. Some customers still don't have their items back
Three dry cleaners in Madison County have not given customers' clothing back after abruptly shutting their doors several months ago. It's a story we first brought you in the summer, but people are still begging for their belongings months later. The owner said over the summer, he was in the...
