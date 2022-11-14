Read full article on original website
Douglas County, Like Chelan County, Will Not Dismiss DUI Cases Over Breathalyzer
Douglas County District Court is following Chelan County in opting to not dismiss DUI cases that used what defendants claim are faulty breathalyzer tests. District Court Judge Eric Biggar issued a letter Tuesday, stating the cases would move forward in December. Chelan County District Judges Roy Fore and Kyle Mott...
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Deliberates on Accepting 80 New Manson Developments
Two applications were submitted to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner, proposing to develop 80 new single-family homes in Manson. Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp said he received multiple written responses regarding both of these developments. Manson residents previously shared their concerns with these new residential developments, writing that it...
Douglas County To Announce Decision Tuesday On Challenged DUI Cases
Douglas County will make a formal announcement Tuesday on whether it will dismiss DUI cases that used what defendants claim are faulty breathalyzer tests. District Court Judge Eric Biggar will issue his decision after Chelan County District Court judges announced last week that they would not dismiss those cases. Defense...
Chelan And Douglas County Races Decided: Morrison, Smith, Young Win
All the competitive races from last Tuesday's election in Chelan and Douglas counties are now decided. Chelan County is getting a new sheriff after incumbent Brian Brett is soundly defeated by one of his own deputies, Mike Morrison, by a 54%-45% margin. The result comes after Burnett brought in more...
Snohomish County officials warn of scam threatening property seizure
Snohomish County officials are warning residents of a new scam involving letters accusing recipients of owing taxes and demanding immediate repayment. The letters pose as correspondence from the county and threaten consequences like wage garnishment and property seizure if fees aren’t paid. The fake notice also directs the taxpayer to call a toll-free (800) number “to avoid enforcement” and references federal tax liens.
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam
Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
Link Transit Hiring Recruitment Agency for General Manager Position
The Link Transit Board of Directors decided to award a contract to Prothman Executive Recruitment to find their next general manager. Current Link Transit General Manager Richard DeRock announced that he will be retiring between August and October of 2023. DeRock started serving as Chelan County Port District #3 commissioner...
Douglas PUD Makes Contract Changes Biggest Project Ever At Wells Dam
The Douglas County PUD is making contract changes to the biggest and most expensive project in the utility's history. PUD commissioners this week authorized nearly a million dollars ($929,719.00) to pay for a spare part and offer incentives for contractors working on power generating units at Wells Dam. The contract...
Officers Received Less Calls During 2022 Oktoberfest in Leavenworth
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received less dispatch calls to Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest in 2022 compared to previous years. Chelan County Corporal Monika Haynes said there were less people at the Oktoberfest in Leavenworth, which may have lowered the number of calls they received. Haynes said the decrease in calls...
Task force investigations land 2 Douglas County men in jail for dealing fentanyl
ROCK ISLAND — Two men are facing drug distribution charges in connection to Columbia River Drug Task Force investigations this month. On Nov. 1, Matthew D. Hendricks, a 29-year-old East Wenatchee man, was observed by task for detectives in Rock Island. Hendricks was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and the task force reportedly had information he was dealing fentanyl pills.
Chelan County Commission Introduces Twice Monnthly Webcast
Chelan County Commissioners have a new webcast called Chelan County Connection. It's a spinoff of a podcast called The Lowdown with Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, which has been running for about eight months. Longtime local broadcaster Randy Roadz says he packages the podcasts through his own company from what...
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
Investigation into June 4 police shooting in Wenatchee turned over to prosecutor for review
WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has completed its investigation of the June 4 officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee that left a 32-year-old man dead. The independent investigation has been turned over to the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if any charges will be...
Signal Project on Valley Mall Pkwy Requires Extra Funds
A recent paving and improvement project at the intersection of Valley Mall Parkway and 9th Street Northeast in East Wenatchee will cost more than originally expected. A change order for an additional $125,000 was introduced and approved at the East Wenatchee's City Council meeting this week. The City’s Public Works...
Cashmere Cemetery Reaches Nearly 95% Capacity, Fees Raised as a Result
City of Cashmere is raising their cemetery fees due to space scarcity. According to their 2023 preliminary budget, cemetery lot purchases have increased from $1,100 to $1,700 for adults, $550 to $1,100 for infants, and $900 to $1,500 to spread cremated ashes on a lot. Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher said...
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
Search For Next Wenatchee School Superintendent To Ramp Up Quickly
The ongoing process to find a new Superintendent for the Wenatchee School District is entering a new phase. The job is now posted with the district, and recently hired consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson plans to start advertising the opening soon. Wenatchee Schools' spokesperson Diana Haglund says the district is...
Wenatchee To Hikes Property Taxes 1% In 2023
The City of Wenatchee is increasing property taxes by 1% next year. The city council voted unanimously last Thursday to impose the increase. Mayor Frank Kuntz says the levy boost won't keep up with inflation in covering city costs, but it's the most that can be done with property taxes.
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
