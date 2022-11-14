Over the past few weeks, rumors around fashion at the soccer World Cup in Qatar have been swirling. There was a story about models due to work at a special fashion event there who were refusing to go because of the country’s record on LGBTQ rights, and gossip that some of the biggest names in the fashion world were thinking about pulling out of the same mega-runway event for similar reasons. There were also rumors that traditional sportsman-like behaviors, such as hugging after scoring a goal, would need to be altered in the socially conservative country. Those surfaced after Khalid Salman, World Cup ambassador and former international footballer for Qatar, described homosexuality as “damage in the mind” during a TV interview in early November.

