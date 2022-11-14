Read full article on original website
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Which major football players are missing FIFA tournament?
PAUL POGBA (FRANCE) Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and underwent surgery in September to repair a damaged meniscus. The 29-year-old resumed training but on Oct. 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.
Maison Margiela Expands Retail Footprint, Opens Renovated Milan Flagship
MILAN — Maison Margiela continues to steadily grow, but Renzo Rosso, founder of parent company OTB, likes to think of the brand as a “niche and increasingly exclusive brand.”. Checking out the newly revamped Maison Margiela boutique in Milan’s Via Sant’Andrea, which opened on Thursday after eight months...
At Qatar World Cup, Teams May Win But Brands Will Not
Over the past few weeks, rumors around fashion at the soccer World Cup in Qatar have been swirling. There was a story about models due to work at a special fashion event there who were refusing to go because of the country’s record on LGBTQ rights, and gossip that some of the biggest names in the fashion world were thinking about pulling out of the same mega-runway event for similar reasons. There were also rumors that traditional sportsman-like behaviors, such as hugging after scoring a goal, would need to be altered in the socially conservative country. Those surfaced after Khalid Salman, World Cup ambassador and former international footballer for Qatar, described homosexuality as “damage in the mind” during a TV interview in early November.
