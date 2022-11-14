Read full article on original website
Related
wskg.org
Binghamton City School District will try to rebuild ailing elementary school, but permanent closure is still on the table
Binghamton’s school district has been deliberating for months on whether or not to close an elementary school, and if so, which one. The district said enrollment is on the decline and it needs to cut costs. But after Tuesday night’s packed school board meeting, there are still a lot...
First responders give emergency turkey donation
The Johnson City Police Association combined its efforts with other departments such as the Binghamton Fire Professional Firefighters Association, the Endicott PBA, the Port Dickinson Police Department, Cops for a Cause, and several others.
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
Most Broome County School Districts Rank in Bottom Half of State Test Scores
Test scores for the 2021-2022 school year were released by the New York State Department of Education, and most Broome County schools ranked in the bottom half. According to a report by Kevin Tampone of Syracuse.com, Upstate New York had only one school in the top 20 in math and English test scores. The assessments tested grades third through eighth.
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
The Elmira Holiday Parade is back
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The Elmira Holiday Parade, a holiday staple, is back for its 64th year after being cancelled one year and changed the next due to the pandemic. The holiday parade has been around since 1956 and it kicks off the holiday season here in the Elmira. The executive director for Elmira Downtown Development, […]
owegopennysaver.com
Restaurant owner remembered
The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
Broome & Tioga Back on High COVID Transmission Risk List
Just what no one wanted to hear just before the start of the holiday season: The Centers for Disease Control and prevention county-by-county tracking of community transmission of COVID-19 is showing parts of the Twin Tier are back at high transmission levels. Areas like Broome County where there are a...
Broome County men sent to prison for violating probations
Today in Broome County Court, two men received prison time for violating their probations.
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
What’s the Latest First Snow of the Year in Binghamton?
Ever since I moved to Binghamton, I've been warned about the dreaded winter conditions the city is known for. But so far, I haven't seen too much of that winter weather. Now back home, it's pretty common to not get snow until well into January. For as long as I can remember, there's only been a couple of holiday seasons with snow added into the mix. I knew Binghamton would be much different though and by the time we got to the new year, I'd be sick of the snow. But a warm November got me thinking about how far into the winter months we've gotten before the first snowfall of the year.
Broome County May Buy Union, Maine Land for Future Development
Almost 300 acres of land in the town of Union and Maine could be used for a new industrial park. The Broome County Industrial Development Agency is acquiring an option to purchase property along Airport Road and East Maine Road. The three parcels are about halfway between Route 17 and the Greater Binghamton Airport.
whcuradio.com
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Violent Binghamton felon headed to State prison
Today in Broome County Court, Amanda Hoyt, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man faces drug felony
TAYLOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony charge in the Town of Taylor. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at a residence on Route 26. Officers located 8 grams of crystal meth, scales, baggies, and cash. 43-year-old Elijah Closson was charged with felony drug possession and 3 misdemeanors. 43-year-old Rachel Norton was at the residence at the time and was charged with a misdemeanor. Elijah Closson is set to appear in Town of Taylor Court on December 1st.
Pizza Hut is back in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Snow Squall Warning In Effect for Southern Tier Counties
UPDATE: At 12:14 p.m. the NWS issued a warning that a band of heavy snow would impact parts of Otsego, Steuben, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna and Bradford Counties. The band was along a line extending from Rockdale to near Newark Valley to Lindley and moving east at 25...
NewsChannel 36
Southern Tier a cappella chorus recognized internationally, previews upcoming events
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Southern Tier performance group recognized internationally for its talent is looking to spread holiday cheer. Crystal Chords Women's a Cappella Chorus was recently recognized by Harmony, Inc. in multiple categories. Out of a group of 25 choruses, the Southern Tier group received 5th Place at the Harmony, Incorporated International Convention on Nov. 4.
Section IV football game time changes in states
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Area football teams still battling in states will see some time changes. Due to impending weather, Waverly and Corning’s New York State Tournament games have been changed for their respective start times at Cicero-North Syracuse. The host school made the official announcement on Thursday afternoon. Check out the changes below. New […]
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0