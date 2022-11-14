ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

The Elmira Holiday Parade is back

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The Elmira Holiday Parade, a holiday staple, is back for its 64th year after being cancelled one year and changed the next due to the pandemic. The holiday parade has been around since 1956 and it kicks off the holiday season here in the Elmira. The executive director for Elmira Downtown Development, […]
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Restaurant owner remembered

The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
OWEGO, NY
KISS 104.1

What’s the Latest First Snow of the Year in Binghamton?

Ever since I moved to Binghamton, I've been warned about the dreaded winter conditions the city is known for. But so far, I haven't seen too much of that winter weather. Now back home, it's pretty common to not get snow until well into January. For as long as I can remember, there's only been a couple of holiday seasons with snow added into the mix. I knew Binghamton would be much different though and by the time we got to the new year, I'd be sick of the snow. But a warm November got me thinking about how far into the winter months we've gotten before the first snowfall of the year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County man faces drug felony

TAYLOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony charge in the Town of Taylor. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at a residence on Route 26. Officers located 8 grams of crystal meth, scales, baggies, and cash. 43-year-old Elijah Closson was charged with felony drug possession and 3 misdemeanors. 43-year-old Rachel Norton was at the residence at the time and was charged with a misdemeanor. Elijah Closson is set to appear in Town of Taylor Court on December 1st.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pizza Hut is back in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside. The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Snow Squall Warning In Effect for Southern Tier Counties

UPDATE: At 12:14 p.m. the NWS issued a warning that a band of heavy snow would impact parts of Otsego, Steuben, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna and Bradford Counties. The band was along a line extending from Rockdale to near Newark Valley to Lindley and moving east at 25...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Southern Tier a cappella chorus recognized internationally, previews upcoming events

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Southern Tier performance group recognized internationally for its talent is looking to spread holiday cheer. Crystal Chords Women's a Cappella Chorus was recently recognized by Harmony, Inc. in multiple categories. Out of a group of 25 choruses, the Southern Tier group received 5th Place at the Harmony, Incorporated International Convention on Nov. 4.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Section IV football game time changes in states

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Area football teams still battling in states will see some time changes. Due to impending weather, Waverly and Corning’s New York State Tournament games have been changed for their respective start times at Cicero-North Syracuse. The host school made the official announcement on Thursday afternoon. Check out the changes below. New […]
WAVERLY, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy