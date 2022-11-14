Ghosts fans may know Pinecone Troop leader Pete quite well, but actor Richie Moriarty is pulling the curtain back on his own life in our latest edition of Cornered. This summer, Moriarty stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con, to chat about Ghosts and share some facts about himself. Unsurprisingly, he’s just as humble and down to earth as his onscreen counterpart regarding pastimes, hobbies, and more.

8 HOURS AGO