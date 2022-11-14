Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series "Limitless" that ultimately led to a sobering discovery. The "Thor" actor, 39, learns in one episode of the limited Disney+/National Geographic series -- which shows him exploring ways to enhance his longevity and combat aging -- that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, meaning he has a heightened predisposition for developing Alzheimer's disease.
Cornered: ‘Ghosts’ Star Richie Moriarty Reveals What Show Makes Him Laugh (VIDEO)
Ghosts fans may know Pinecone Troop leader Pete quite well, but actor Richie Moriarty is pulling the curtain back on his own life in our latest edition of Cornered. This summer, Moriarty stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con, to chat about Ghosts and share some facts about himself. Unsurprisingly, he’s just as humble and down to earth as his onscreen counterpart regarding pastimes, hobbies, and more.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Patrick Duffy Returns & Says ‘It Was As If I’d Never Left,’ Plus Linda Purl Joins Him
Brooke Logan may have lost her “destiny” a.k.a. Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful but at least she won’t be spending the upcoming holiday alone. Dallas star Patrick Duffy is reprising his role as Stephen Logan, Brooke’s dad, on Wednesday, November 23, just in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family. And he’s not coming alone. Duffy’s real-life girlfriend, actress Linda Purl, who recently did a turn as Peyton Honeycutt on General Hospital, has been cast as Stephen’s new lady love, Lucy.
