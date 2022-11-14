Read full article on original website
Anya Taylor-Joy had a 'life-changing' experience on 'Furiosa'
Anya Taylor-Joy is staying busy. "The Queen's Gambit" star appears in the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," called "Furiosa," and can be seen in "The Menu" alongside Nicholas Hoult.
Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp's drama
Lily-Rose Depp is familiar with fame. As the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis she grew up fully aware of celebrity, though she told Elle magazine in a recently published interview "my parents protected my brother [Jack] and me from it as much as possible."
‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot
It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.
Ho, Ho, Hulu! The 25 Best Christmas Movies Streaming on Hulu Now
It's never too early to start prepping for Christmas, and all of us tinsel lovers know there's a secret treasure trove of all the best Christmas movies on Hulu—from classic Lifetime and Hallmark Christmas originals to Santa Claus movies for kids. So, why wait around for your favorite Christmas movies to show up on network TV when some are available on Hulu to watch any time you want? That's a Christmas miracle!
"She Said" Is A Powerful Story About The Journalists And Survivors Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
