YouTube Sensation BLIPPI Brings His Exciting New Live Stage Show to Evansville, IN in 2023
Young kiddos around the world have fallen in love with BLIPPI, thanks to his goofy mannerisms and friendly demeanor. Meanwhile, parents love him for his fun, interactive, and educational content that encourages youngsters to actually get excited about learning. BLIPPI made his first trip to Evansville in early 2022, and now he's ready to come back, this time with an all-new live stage show.
Exclusive New Club Opening in Downtown Evansville – Here’s How to Get Into the Launch Party
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! is coming to Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! is coming to Evansville. It will be at the Old National Events Plaza on June 9, 2023, at 6 p.m. Organizers say families can dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Did You Know You Can Now Get a Delicious Mutton Pizza in Kentucky?
Two Owensboro, KY restaurants have teamed up to create something unique and distinctly delicious. It's a pizza with mutton on it. Now, you may be asking yourself, "What in the heck is mutton?" If you're from the Owensboro area, you know the answer to that question. You've likely had it and, if you're a real Owensboroan, you love it and have your favorite place in town or local Catholic church cooking team to get it from. Mutton, like burgoo, is a staple of our world famous BBQ. It's one of the main reasons why Owensboro has the nickname of the Bar-B-Q Capital of the World!
Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo
"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled
The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
Germania Maennerchor's 5th Annual Chriskindlmart event kicks off this Saturday
An exciting Christmas event happens this week, with the kickoff of the Germania Maennerchor's 5th Annual Chriskindlmart. The event is this Saturday November 19th..... This event is this Saturday a the Evansville Germania Maennerchor. Over thirty vendors will be on site with handmade products, as well as a crafts corner...
Fun Ways to Watch the 2022 Owensboro Daviess County Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town and he'll be here Saturday evening as the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade returns. The parade is set for 4:30pm, Saturday, November 19th and will run along 2nd Street downtown. The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas in the Movies" and all participating floats...
Kentucky Mom Pranks Daughter Trying To Score Taylor Swift Tickets & It’s EPIC
It seems like the world is all a buzz trying to get Taylor Swift Concert tickets this week. A Kentucky mom's hilarious antics, while her daughter is trying to get them, is EPIC. WHAT IS ALL THE HYPE WITH TAY TAY?. I'm pretty sure everyone I know is anxiously awaiting...
The 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Southern Indiana is Free to Attend
The River Basin Blues Society has been around since 2011. They will be hosting the 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Evansville, Indiana and it's free to attend. The River Basin Blues Society serves Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois and is a comprehensive resource for not only fans of blues music, but also musicians and venue owners as well. The River Basin Blues Society provides an outlet for sharing information, knowledge, and appreciation amongst the community of blues fans in the area. They will host the 11th River Basin Blues Blast. Keep reading to get all the details.
Experience Real Christmas Magic at the 3rd Annual Newburgh Winterlights Event
Now that it actually feels like winter outside, it's time to start planning those must-do family activities for the holiday season. We are fortunate to live in an area with plenty of Christmastime events to partake in. The only problem is making time on the calendar for all of them. There is a fairly new walk-through event in Newburgh, Indiana that I can't wait to see in person.
Caffeine Machine Coffee Truck Will Soon be Hitting the Streets of Evansville
Coffee, but it comes to you? This is a dream come true!. I have to be totally honest, I'm a fairly recent coffee lover. I never used to drink coffee until I got COVID in October of 2020, after that I had COVID fatigue something fierce, so I started drinking coffee to make me more alert, then I had a baby, and well the rest is coffee-loving history. Over the last couple of years, I've learned how much I love iced coffee, cold brew, and lattes, and as much as I love adding a Premier Protein shake to my coffee at home, nothing beats a delicious specialty coffee on the go!
Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
Evansville Businesses Invite the Community to a Non-Need Based Free Thanksgiving
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
Panther Creek will shine bright for the Christmas season
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Preparations are underway as officials are starting to get ready for this year’s “Christmas at Panther Creek Park” in Owensboro. Visitors will be able to enjoy decorations made up of over 50,000 lights spread over the greater part of a mile drive. Admission will cost only five dollars per car and […]
Santa Claus is Coming to Town! 5th Annual Breakfast with Santa at the Owensboro Convention Center
The fifth annual Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by German American Bank, is back and bigger than ever. You can enjoy a tasty pancake breakfast with family and friends and meet Santa Claus. Start your holiday season off right at the Owensboro Convention Center. Have you been naughty or nice this...
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville officials say no one was hurt in a house fire on Blyth Drive. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. We’re following the aftermath of a large fire in Henderson. True Vine Inn is destroyed, and it left traffic backed up in the...
Former GEICO Caveman Actor Teaches at the University of Southern Indiana
I guess I had one of those 'Hey Boomer' moments with my son. I was telling him that the actor in the GEICO Caveman commercials, McManus Woodend, is teaching a class here in Evansville. I was pretty excited to share this little tidbit with him, and that he's also going to be a guest at Raptor Con. I was met with a blank stare and not much else. Then I realized that the Caveman commercials date back to 2006, so they are basically fossils.
