ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

YouTube Sensation BLIPPI Brings His Exciting New Live Stage Show to Evansville, IN in 2023

Young kiddos around the world have fallen in love with BLIPPI, thanks to his goofy mannerisms and friendly demeanor. Meanwhile, parents love him for his fun, interactive, and educational content that encourages youngsters to actually get excited about learning. BLIPPI made his first trip to Evansville in early 2022, and now he's ready to come back, this time with an all-new live stage show.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

‘Blippi’ live show coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! is coming to Evansville. It will be at the Old National Events Plaza on June 9, 2023, at 6 p.m. Organizers say families can dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening

In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
ROCKPORT, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know You Can Now Get a Delicious Mutton Pizza in Kentucky?

Two Owensboro, KY restaurants have teamed up to create something unique and distinctly delicious. It's a pizza with mutton on it. Now, you may be asking yourself, "What in the heck is mutton?" If you're from the Owensboro area, you know the answer to that question. You've likely had it and, if you're a real Owensboroan, you love it and have your favorite place in town or local Catholic church cooking team to get it from. Mutton, like burgoo, is a staple of our world famous BBQ. It's one of the main reasons why Owensboro has the nickname of the Bar-B-Q Capital of the World!
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo

"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled

The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

The 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Southern Indiana is Free to Attend

The River Basin Blues Society has been around since 2011. They will be hosting the 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Evansville, Indiana and it's free to attend. The River Basin Blues Society serves Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois and is a comprehensive resource for not only fans of blues music, but also musicians and venue owners as well. The River Basin Blues Society provides an outlet for sharing information, knowledge, and appreciation amongst the community of blues fans in the area. They will host the 11th River Basin Blues Blast. Keep reading to get all the details.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Experience Real Christmas Magic at the 3rd Annual Newburgh Winterlights Event

Now that it actually feels like winter outside, it's time to start planning those must-do family activities for the holiday season. We are fortunate to live in an area with plenty of Christmastime events to partake in. The only problem is making time on the calendar for all of them. There is a fairly new walk-through event in Newburgh, Indiana that I can't wait to see in person.
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

Caffeine Machine Coffee Truck Will Soon be Hitting the Streets of Evansville

Coffee, but it comes to you? This is a dream come true!. I have to be totally honest, I'm a fairly recent coffee lover. I never used to drink coffee until I got COVID in October of 2020, after that I had COVID fatigue something fierce, so I started drinking coffee to make me more alert, then I had a baby, and well the rest is coffee-loving history. Over the last couple of years, I've learned how much I love iced coffee, cold brew, and lattes, and as much as I love adding a Premier Protein shake to my coffee at home, nothing beats a delicious specialty coffee on the go!
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.
BEAVER DAM, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Panther Creek will shine bright for the Christmas season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Preparations are underway as officials are starting to get ready for this year’s “Christmas at Panther Creek Park” in Owensboro. Visitors will be able to enjoy decorations made up of over 50,000 lights spread over the greater part of a mile drive. Admission will cost only five dollars per car and […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville officials say no one was hurt in a house fire on Blyth Drive. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. We’re following the aftermath of a large fire in Henderson. True Vine Inn is destroyed, and it left traffic backed up in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Former GEICO Caveman Actor Teaches at the University of Southern Indiana

I guess I had one of those 'Hey Boomer' moments with my son. I was telling him that the actor in the GEICO Caveman commercials, McManus Woodend, is teaching a class here in Evansville. I was pretty excited to share this little tidbit with him, and that he's also going to be a guest at Raptor Con. I was met with a blank stare and not much else. Then I realized that the Caveman commercials date back to 2006, so they are basically fossils.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy