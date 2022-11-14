Read full article on original website
The Australian’s editor Chris Dore lost his job after attending News Corp event in California
Christopher Dore lost his job as editor-in-chief of the Australian after attending a Wall Street Journal event in Laguna Beach, California, last month, where Rupert Murdoch’s top executives were present. During his 31 years at News Corp, Dore edited four mastheads for Murdoch and was the most powerful editorial...
After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
‘I’d be stupid to stop it now!’ The man with the only complete collection of UK No 1 singles
Dave Watson is the proud owner of 1,404 chart-toppers. He looks back on three decades of tracking down obscure vinyl records – and reveals how he copes in the digital era
Christie’s 20th and 21st Century Sales Bring in $421m as New York Auction Week Reaches the Final Rounds
Christie’s raked in $421.9 million (with fees) on Thursday night with the third iteration of its back-to-back 20th and 21st Century Evening Sales in New York. The sales, which brought a whopping total of 104 works to the auction block, were a source of considerable anticipation to the collective art world after a Christie’s auction last week, dedicated to works from Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen’s collection, fetched a collective $1.5 billion with fees. When the sales that followed packed a significantly weaker punch, many looked to the 20/21 sales for the the true state of the art market. Bidding from both the phones and...
Robert Clary, the last star of the 'Hogan's Heroes,' dies at 96
A French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II, Robert Clary began his career in entertainment as a nightclub singer.
Kylie Jenner, fashion lovers laud Mugler at Brooklyn Museum
NEW YORK (AP) — Draped in an archival cocoon cape and dragonfly printed bodysuit, Kylie Jenner paid homage to the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler and his revolutionary artistry, now on display at the Brooklyn Museum. The traveling exhibit “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” marked its fifth stop with a...
Brendan Fraser says he won't participate in Golden Globes
NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won't attend the Golden Globes in January if he's nominated. In 2018 , Fraser said that the was groped by longtime Hollywood Foreign Press Association...
Jake Gyllenhaal explores family dynamics, new terrains in 'Strange World'
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Disney's new animated movie "Strange World" is an action adventure film with universal themes about family at its heart, says its star Jake Gyllenhaal.
California new car sales sputter | John Lindt
The California new vehicle market slipped 16.1% during the first nine months of 2022 versus 2021, as limited inventories and strong year earlier sales impacted results. The U.S. market declined by 13% during the same period. That is according to a new report from the California New Car Dealers Association. It is the fourth double-digit decline in a row brought on by the pandemic and supply chain problems that have limited inventory even though demand was there.
