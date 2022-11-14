ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ARTnews

Christie’s 20th and 21st Century Sales Bring in $421m as New York Auction Week Reaches the Final Rounds

Christie’s raked in $421.9 million (with fees) on Thursday night with the third iteration of its back-to-back 20th and 21st Century Evening Sales in New York. The sales, which brought a whopping total of 104 works to the auction block, were a source of considerable anticipation to the collective art world after a Christie’s auction last week, dedicated to works from Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen’s collection, fetched a collective $1.5 billion with fees. When the sales that followed packed a significantly weaker punch, many looked to the 20/21 sales for the the true state of the art market. Bidding from both the phones and...
Hanford Sentinel

Kylie Jenner, fashion lovers laud Mugler at Brooklyn Museum

NEW YORK (AP) — Draped in an archival cocoon cape and dragonfly printed bodysuit, Kylie Jenner paid homage to the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler and his revolutionary artistry, now on display at the Brooklyn Museum. The traveling exhibit “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” marked its fifth stop with a...
Hanford Sentinel

Brendan Fraser says he won't participate in Golden Globes

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won't attend the Golden Globes in January if he's nominated. In 2018 , Fraser said that the was groped by longtime Hollywood Foreign Press Association...
Hanford Sentinel

California new car sales sputter | John Lindt

The California new vehicle market slipped 16.1% during the first nine months of 2022 versus 2021, as limited inventories and strong year earlier sales impacted results. The U.S. market declined by 13% during the same period. That is according to a new report from the California New Car Dealers Association. It is the fourth double-digit decline in a row brought on by the pandemic and supply chain problems that have limited inventory even though demand was there.
