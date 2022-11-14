Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Republican leaders look to bring balance as Illinois’ minority party
(The Center Square) – With Republicans continuing in the super minority at the Illinois statehouse, changes are being made to the party’s leadership. After last week’s election, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, announced he’d not seek leadership. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie this week to lead the Republican caucus for the next two years. She addressed how Republicans will remain relevant with a caucus that will be shrinking in the new General Assembly that begins Jan. 11.
starvedrock.media
Changes to Ohio gender bill means another meeting
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have banned gender reassignment surgery for minors remains alive in the Ohio House but without the ban and with a parental notification requirement. After hours of opponent testimony and amendments earlier this week, a sixth hearing would have to come before...
Illinois lawmaker files amendment to SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Advocates for the SAFE-T Act rallied in the capitol on Wednesday. The controversial criminal justice law was a major talking point during the election. Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett filed an amendment on behalf of the state’s attorney association that would clarify. Politicians on both sides agree that clarifications need to […]
nprillinois.org
The Workers Rights Amendment passes and a lawmaker is challenging election results |First Listen
A lawmaker from Dupage county is challenging election results. A central Illinois prosecutor calls for tougher laws to combat fentanyl epidemic. A lawyer in central Illinois helping parents who lost their children to state protective services based on false allegations. State Senator, Republican Steve McClure, talks about the Safe-T act...
Illinois State Senate unanimously approves legislation banning state investment in Russia
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Senate unanimously approved legislation prohibiting the investment of state funds in Russia Wednesday. The proposed law, House Bill 1293, would require the state to divest or withdraw any existing investments in Russian banks and companies and prohibit such investments moving forward on top of several other stipulations.
With Passage Of Workers’ Rights Amendment, Backers Say Illinois Has ‘Strongest Worker Protections In The Nation’
CHICAGO — A week after the midterm elections, an amendment to Illinois’ constitution that protects workers’ rights and blocks right-to-work laws has passed. The Associated Press called the race Tuesday. The measure needed 60 percent of yes votes from people weighing in on the question or a...
starvedrock.media
Supporters of the SAFE-T Act resist changes as Illinois lawmakers convene for veto session
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have said they will be addressing the controversial SAFE-T Act during the veto session, but what changes will be made remains to be seen. The Pretrial Fairness Act provision of the law abolishes cash bail on Jan. 1, making...
Voters passed the workers' rights amendment in the 2022 election; what does that mean for Illinois?
Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution that guarantees the right to bargain collectively.
Illinois AG announces unemployment and COVID loan fraud cases
(The Center Square) – A Cook County man faces charges of using stolen identities to illegally accept unemployment benefits and tax dollars during the pandemic. That’s in addition to a slew of other criminal cases Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced his office has pursued. This week, Raoul issued a series of news releases, including his office's role in lawsuits against Walmart and Google bringing the state millions of dollars in settlements. Several other news releases have been about actions his office is taking to...
starvedrock.media
McCombie to take reins of Illinois House GOP caucus
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tony McCombie said Wednesday that her top priority when she becomes the next House minority leader will be to rebuild the GOP caucus following last week’s elections that were, for Republicans, a disappointment. “The top priority is to bring balance to the Republican Party,”...
Some question rosy picture painted by Illinois' five year budget projections
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker claims the state is in great financial shape after the release of five-year budget projections. However, one economic analysis says the state still needs to address a particular problem. The state's fiscal projections released this week show Illinois has been making strides in attempting to clear some of its long-term debts. Pritzker claims the state's financial polices under his control have given the...
starvedrock.media
Illinois parole board has quorum, expects elevated clemency requests
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Prisoner Review Board now has a quorum and it’s expected the number of clemency requests will be heavy. The PRB reviews parole requests and what to do with people who violate conditions of release. Earlier this year, state senators rejected several of...
starvedrock.media
Task force meets to discuss violence in Illinois schools
(The Center Square) – Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force members met with school officials to discuss ways of curbing violence in Illinois schools. The committee met with members of Chicago Public Schools and discussed future programs designed to help students stay safe in the classrooms.
starvedrock.media
Long-serving Georgia House Speaker Ralston dies weeks after leaving leadership position
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, died Thursday following an extended illness. Ralston, 68, announced earlier this month he would step down as state House speaker. Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, R-Milton, will serve as the 74th state House speaker for the remainder of Ralston’s term, which ends in January.
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Touts Report Showing Illinois’ Economic Success
Governor Pritzker is touting a report showing a positive outlook for Illinois’ economy. The governor’s Office of Management and Budget released an annual report showing under his leadership, Illinois is in its best fiscal shape in decades. The governor is credited with working with the General Assembly and elected officials to balance state budgets, tackle the state’s multi-billion-dollar bill backlog, repay COVID related short-term borrowings early, make 500 million-dollars in payments to the state’s pension systems and put more than one-billion-dollars in a savings account for fiscal emergencies or economic downturns.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath; $1 billion in rental assistance paid
New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath. There is a new chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Monday. Out of the past 122 chief justices in Illinois history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Two new judges were voted...
With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
WIFR
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
Illinois congresswomen push for improved healthcare coverage before end of year
CHICAGO - Some Illinois representatives are calling on Congress to do more to improve healthcare coverage in its end-of-the-year agenda. Representatives Lauren Underwood and Robin Kelly are asking for expanded postpartum Medicaid coverage, and stronger Medicaid coverage for people in Puerto Rico. Underwood and Kelly both spoke at a virtual...
