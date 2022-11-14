Read full article on original website
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
1 Incredible Growth Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Investors looking for a high-quality stock in a challenging market should consider The Trade Desk.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed at $79.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $24.64, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator...
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
NASDAQ
Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $244.86, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
3 Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030
These three stocks have the potential to multiply your investment by five times during this decade.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Earlier this month, the better-than-expected consumer price index reading of 7.7% provided investors with a respite from the downturn in financial markets that has largely persisted throughout this year. But even after the rally that ensued following the release of this economic data, the S&P 500 index is still down 17% so far in 2022.
NASDAQ
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
Motley Fool
The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now Could Be Hiding in Plain Sight
Dividends are a valuable tool for investors, particularly if you pay attention to the most consistent dividend payers. Compare your own shopping list against these consistent dividend payers to find ones you might want to own. If you like dividends, now could be a good time to pick up some...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
As a leader in payments processing, Mastercard should greatly benefit from the shift toward alternative payments.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Motley Fool
These 2 Monster Growth Stocks Could Rise 124% and 201% From 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare management says the company could grow revenue at 38% annually for the next five years. CrowdStrike's powerful artificial intelligence engine gives the company an edge over other vendors. Investors should never put too much weight on near-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts. You’re reading a free article...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise on Optimistic Inflation Data, Retail Earnings
Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) gained ground after reporting Q3 earnings beats.
NASDAQ
Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.51, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained...
NASDAQ
Bpost (BPOSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, bpost (BPOSY) closed at $5.59, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.69%...
2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years
My confidence level in these two companies is high enough to be looking a decade down the road.
