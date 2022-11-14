The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known to many as Giving Tuesday in the United States. On Giving Tuesday, many nonprofits encourage donors to open their wallets and give big in the spirit of the season. Each year since its inception in 2012, Giving Tuesday has inspired millions of people to participate by giving their funds or their time to their favorite causes. While we have countless registered 501(c)(3) organizations worthy of extra love right here in the South Sound and across the region, we picked 100 orgs and put them into this giving guide for your consideration. Happy giving!

