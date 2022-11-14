Read full article on original website
southsoundmag.com
FWPS Expands Guaranteed Admissions Program with Five New Partnerships
Federal Way Public Schools students can now receive guaranteed admission to six private and public four-year institutions after high school graduation thanks to expanded FWPS Guaranteed Admissions Program (GAP) partnerships with five additional Washington colleges and universities, FWPS has announced. Building on the program FWPS established last year with Pacific...
thejoltnews.com
Speaking in favor of Olympia School Board's appointment of Taluana Reed
The Olympia School Board’s unanimous decision to appoint Talauna Reed to the board has sparked vocal hate cloaked in concern. Ms. Reed is the first African American board member and has criticized the police in her past. People are so upset that her appointment was covered by Fox News. Local anger was on display during the tense November board meeting where 30+ people gave public comment, all but one regarding Ms. Reed. Angry commenters pounded fists and shook their heads while denouncing the board and expressing outrage over Ms. Reed’s past. The bashing of her beliefs, lived experiences, and qualifications were clarified by two speakers to be “not racism”, but concern for students.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia school survey shows student’s problems with lack of support
A recent survey by the Olympia School District (OSD) shows that students have a falling opinion of several aspects of school life. Interim Chief Academic Officer and staff of Teaching and Learning Inger Owen presented the results of its Panorama survey during the OSD meeting on November 10, which showed a decrease in students’ optimism about their school life.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
As climate change progresses, trees in Seattle struggle
SEATTLE — As the driest summer in Seattle’s record books ended, trees across the city were sounding silent alarms. It was the latest in a string of Seattle summers in the last decade, including a record-breaking heat dome in 2021, to feature drier conditions and hotter temperatures that have left many trees with premature brown leaves and needles, bald branches and excessive seeding –- all signs of stress.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Regional Airport reconfiguration stirs petitioners against it to hold meeting tomorrow
Petitioners against the plans to reconfigure Olympia Regional Airport will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, starting at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Center, Multipurpose Room A, 222 Columbia Street. Stop Olympia Airport Growth group will lead the assembly to express their issues against proposed plans as part of the 2021...
freightwaves.com
Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
thejoltnews.com
Proposed Regional Fire Authority’s property tax shift and fee would not occur until 2024
“If the RFA passes up the ballot in April of 2023, the shift of property tax and any resulting general fund expense reduction will not occur until 2024.”. Jay Burney, Olympia city manager, said this in response to the Olympia Metropolitan Park District (OMPD) and Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee (PRAC) during the OMPD Board special meeting on Tuesday, November 15.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
Chronicle
Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site
People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Concerts, Networking, and Festivals
Join the Museum of Glass later tonight for a concert featuring a unique fusion of the Northwest Sinfonietta string quartet, the Kareem Kandi World Orchestra's jazz quartet, and the Museum of Glass Hot Shop team. The free performance will take place in Tacoma's Hot Shop Amphitheater. Hot Shop artists will feature original works influenced by the many sounds of America and create works inspired by Tacoma locales. Seating is first come, first served. Click here for more information.
After a low appraisal, Black Seattle family 'whitewashes' home, gets higher price
SEATTLE — In Seattle and around the country, the color of someone's skin can impact the value of their home. In the Clark home, kitchen conversations sizzle in life lessons. “Generational wealth is money, houses, or things you pass down,” said Jaxton Clark, 10, while helping his father prepare breakfast in their Columbia City home.
WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
southsoundmag.com
'Tis the Season of Giving
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known to many as Giving Tuesday in the United States. On Giving Tuesday, many nonprofits encourage donors to open their wallets and give big in the spirit of the season. Each year since its inception in 2012, Giving Tuesday has inspired millions of people to participate by giving their funds or their time to their favorite causes. While we have countless registered 501(c)(3) organizations worthy of extra love right here in the South Sound and across the region, we picked 100 orgs and put them into this giving guide for your consideration. Happy giving!
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Power’s electricity among the nation’s cleanest
Tacoma Public Utilities social media post. Tacoma Power’s electricity is amongst the cleanest in the nation thanks to our region’s abundant hydropower resources. In Fact, Tacoma Power customers’ homes have a 95% lower carbon footprint than the average U.S. home. Learn more: bit.ly/3yAC6l1.
Chronicle
Sanders, Menser Hold Onto Election Leads in Thurston County With Updated Vote Tallies
Thurston County candidates who appeared ahead in early results Tuesday held onto their leads through Saturday's tallies, but thousands of votes have yet to be counted. The auditor's office released an election update Saturday afternoon. The results indicated 97,359 votes had been counted but an estimated 25,000 remained. That means many races could still swing in the days ahead.
roadtirement.com
Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish
Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Low turnout means we're stuck with Murray again
Your voter turn was dismal to say the least. Now, thanks to those who benefit from living in this country but neglected to take the responsibility and vote, we are stuck with a senator who is a career party politician. Compared to a triage nurse who has fought diligently for veterans.
knkx.org
'Tough on crime' backlash didn't happen in King County elections
Since the pandemic, violent crime has spiked in Seattle to levels not seen since the '90s, by some analyses. Last year, voters elected a Republican for city attorney who promised to crack down on small crimes and misdemeanors. So the question this election cycle was whether that would continue —...
