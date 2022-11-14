James Rodríguez. Asamoah Gyan. Keylor Navas. The World Cup is the ultimate stage for breakout stars to thrust their name into global recognition. As Qatar 2022 looms, so does the prospect of lesser known players capitalising on the greatest audition of them all. Forget the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and other youngsters who have operated at the top level for considerable time already; we are focusing on those who are potentially about to take the next step.

