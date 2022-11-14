Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
2022 Men's World Cup: Breakout Stars to Watch in Qatar
James Rodríguez. Asamoah Gyan. Keylor Navas. The World Cup is the ultimate stage for breakout stars to thrust their name into global recognition. As Qatar 2022 looms, so does the prospect of lesser known players capitalising on the greatest audition of them all. Forget the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and other youngsters who have operated at the top level for considerable time already; we are focusing on those who are potentially about to take the next step.
Bleacher Report
2022 Men’s World Cup Power Players: Breaking Down Harry Kane's Game
Harry Kane enters the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the most complete forwards of his generation. The Tottenham Hotspur and England striker has been a model of consistency for years at both the domestic and international levels. England will try to ride Kane's scoring ability to a long...
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022 Predictions: Projecting Winners for Every Group
The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw produced an easy path to the knockout round for some of the world's top teams, but others will be forced to grind out results at the start of their journeys in Qatar. Brazil and Argentina are among the group favorites that should easily make...
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Which major football players are missing FIFA tournament?
PAUL POGBA (FRANCE) Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and underwent surgery in September to repair a damaged meniscus. The 29-year-old resumed training but on Oct. 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.
Bleacher Report
World Cup Favorites 2022: Contenders and Updated Group Odds for Top Squads
Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and many other world soccer stars are gearing up for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The three men's soccer superstars are expected to play at least four or five games in the Middle East over the next four weeks.
Comments / 0