KITV.com
Family Promise teams up with Waikiki restaurant to help end hunger and homelessness
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week marks Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and one local non-profit and a Waikiki restaurant are teaming up to help families overcome both. Happening Wednesday is the second annual "Picnic with a Promise" to raise funds for family promise of Hawaii.
Firefighters douse house fire in Makaha
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Makaha, early Thursday morning. The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the fire in the 84-500 block of Kepue Street in Makaha at 8:05 a.m.
The Escape Game bringing six escape rooms to Honolulu in December
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Escape Game, an interactive, multi-room adventure factory, will open at Ala Moana Center next month. The Escape Game will feature 6 escape rooms over 6,000 square feet at the Ala Moana Center, with themed rooms that include a deep sea expedition, a near-Eastern market, and a real, indoor log cabin.
Bus fares could go down for some riders in the new year
Bus fares on Oahu could change, in a good way, for some riders in the new year. A bill that would impact theBus and Handi-van services, is advancing at Honolulu Hale.
UH Manoa grad student featured in Nike ad; first Native Hawaiian in indigenous N7 collection
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is breaking barriers as the face of an indigenous Nike campaign. Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes, who is getting her Master's degree at the UH College of Education, is the new face of the Nike's N7 collection.
Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday
The Oahu SPCA is helping pets receive some extra love this holiday season. And you can help by fostering a cat or dog over Thanksgiving, to give them a break from the kennel. Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday. The Oahu SPCA is helping pets...
Oahu residents could see higher electric bills starting in January 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Laura Yuen says she's barely home, but her electric bill has doubled over the past year. "It just it keeps going up and up and up," she said. "And I really haven't used that much more -- if not any more -- energy than last year."
Tuesday Weather: Trade winds, lingering showers, large surf
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered windward and mauka showers, Isolated showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: November 15, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Passing trade wind showers late tonight and in the morning. High surf Advisory for North and West shores of Kaua'i County and O'ahu. Overnight, a few trade wind showers focused windward and mauka. Highest chance will be for windward Big Island. Partly cloudy skies with lows upper 60s to near 70.
Suspects sought in robbery at Hele gas station in McCully-Moiliili area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have released images and surveillance footage of two men they say held up a Hele gas station in the McCully-Moiliili area in October. The robbery happened on Oct. 20 at the Hele gast staion located near South King Street and Punahou Street.
Aiea community leaders issue statement supporting new Aloha Stadium plans
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association released a statement at Monday's board meeting supporting the new Aloha Stadium plans. The groups say they expect a redevelopment plan that combines state, city, community leaders, and private business to provide different services. These services will include an open-air concert venue, restaurants, sports medicine school, and affordable housing surrounding the area.
Mother calls on school to battle bullying, after assault on student near middle school in Ewa Beach
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The mother of a special needs sixth grader in Ewa Beach has filed a police report, after video came out on social media showing her daughter being attacked. Yvette Uekawa arrived to pick up her daughter at the everyday meeting spot across from Honouliuli Middle...
How you can avoid scams this holiday season | Fraud Awareness Week
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- It's Fraud Awareness Week and the goal is to alert the community about potential scams ahead of the holiday season. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), fraud losses in 2021 totaled $5.8 billion. Experts say this number is expected to increase.
4 suspects sought in attempted robbery, shooting at Makaha game room
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is looking to the public for help identifying four men caught on camera attempting to rob, and then shooting at, an illegal game room in Makaha in early November. The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a local on Jade Street in Makaha,...
Public weighs in on proposed tuition hike across University of Hawaii system
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Administrators with the University of Hawaii on Tuesday heard the public's input on proposed tuition hikes that are planned for law and undergrad students. The phased plan suggests raising tuition rates by 2% for students at the William S. Richardson School of Law at the start of the 2024 academic year and undergrads at three of its universities in 2025.
BBB Institute partners with Amazon and Capital One to fight scams
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about scams, report them, and avoid falling victim by enhancing the capabilities of the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool. The new features make it easier for consumers...
Honolulu Police seeking suspect in stolen vehicle investigation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a car theft. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, around 11:31 p.m., a man was seen driving a stolen 2017 silver Honda HRV, with license plate NG 118, on North Nimitz Highway.
Oahu man gets 20-year prison sentence in deadly 2017 DUI crash in Makaha
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man who was found guilty of manslaughter during a drunk driving incident in 2017 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Puletua Wilson, 29, was speeding on Farrington Highway in Makaha when he veered off the road and slammed into a parked truck, sending his vehicle airborne and onto the beach.
