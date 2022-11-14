ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Firefighters douse house fire in Makaha

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Makaha, early Thursday morning. The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the fire in the 84-500 block of Kepue Street in Makaha at 8:05 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

The Escape Game bringing six escape rooms to Honolulu in December

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Escape Game, an interactive, multi-room adventure factory, will open at Ala Moana Center next month. The Escape Game will feature 6 escape rooms over 6,000 square feet at the Ala Moana Center, with themed rooms that include a deep sea expedition, a near-Eastern market, and a real, indoor log cabin.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday

The Oahu SPCA is helping pets receive some extra love this holiday season. And you can help by fostering a cat or dog over Thanksgiving, to give them a break from the kennel. Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday. The Oahu SPCA is helping pets...
KITV.com

Tuesday Weather: Trade winds, lingering showers, large surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered windward and mauka showers, Isolated showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: November 15, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Passing trade wind showers late tonight and in the morning. High surf Advisory for North and West shores of Kaua'i County and O'ahu. Overnight, a few trade wind showers focused windward and mauka. Highest chance will be for windward Big Island. Partly cloudy skies with lows upper 60s to near 70.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aiea community leaders issue statement supporting new Aloha Stadium plans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association released a statement at Monday's board meeting supporting the new Aloha Stadium plans. The groups say they expect a redevelopment plan that combines state, city, community leaders, and private business to provide different services. These services will include an open-air concert venue, restaurants, sports medicine school, and affordable housing surrounding the area.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

How you can avoid scams this holiday season | Fraud Awareness Week

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- It's Fraud Awareness Week and the goal is to alert the community about potential scams ahead of the holiday season. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), fraud losses in 2021 totaled $5.8 billion. Experts say this number is expected to increase.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Public weighs in on proposed tuition hike across University of Hawaii system

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Administrators with the University of Hawaii on Tuesday heard the public's input on proposed tuition hikes that are planned for law and undergrad students. The phased plan suggests raising tuition rates by 2% for students at the William S. Richardson School of Law at the start of the 2024 academic year and undergrads at three of its universities in 2025.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

BBB Institute partners with Amazon and Capital One to fight scams

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about scams, report them, and avoid falling victim by enhancing the capabilities of the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool. The new features make it easier for consumers...
HONOLULU, HI

