Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
hogville.net
Hogs getting healthier to face No. 14 Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 7 LSU 13-10 on Saturday without two starters on offense, but Sam Pittman said Wednesday that pair should be back for No. 14 Ole Miss. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and right tackle Dalton Wagner are healthier this week and practicing. In addition defensive back Myles Slusher is back after serving a one-game suspension for a legal issue.
hogville.net
Arkansas sacking opposing quarterbacks again
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been dialing up a lot of pressure in recent games including seven sacks against LSU this past Saturday. The Razorbacks have 35 sacks through 10 games this season which is tops in the SEC and third in the nation. Bowling Green and Pittsburgh each have 37. The Hogs and Louisville are tied with 35 while Liberty rounds out the top five with 34. Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is tied with two other players for eighth in the nation with 8.5 sacks which is tops in the SEC.
hogville.net
Dalton Wagner to return for Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Dalton Wagner missed the LSU game, but he will return for No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night. It’s only appropriate the talented Wagner returns since it’s also Senior Night at Razorback Stadium. This is his sixth season for the Razorbacks after signing with them in the Class of 2017. Sam Pittman is his third head football coach at Arkansas and Wagner said Tuesday things have changed since he signed out of Spring Grove (Ill.) Richmond Burton High School.
hogville.net
KJ Jefferson seemingly on target to play Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson missed his second game of the season on Saturday, but on Monday Sam Pittman addressed the expectations for Saturday against Ole Miss. Arkansas struggled at quarterback on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. Getting Jefferson back against No. 14...
hogville.net
Jackrabbits fight through two games in two nights
FAYETTEVILLE – It’s not often that a college basketball team will travel across the country during the middle of the night to play back-to-back games, but that’s just what South Dakota State has already done this week. The Jackrabbits rallied late to down St. Bonaventure 66-62 Tuesday...
hogville.net
Arkansas Soccer taking NCAA Tourney one game at a time
As the 3-seed Arkansas Soccer team get’s ready to play their second round match-up against 6-seed Ohio State Friday night, they understand a win means playing at home against on Sunday against the winner of 7-seed Mississippi State and Memphis. But they also understand they can’t look ahead any further than the game in front of them.
hogville.net
Arkansas’ defense trending upward, but faces big test
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been improving in recent games and that’s a good sign, but No. 14 Ole Miss’ high-powered offense will prove to be a big test. Sam Pittman was pleased with how Barry Odom’s defense played its best game of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. Pittman knows Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will present a new challenge.
hogville.net
WATCH: Mike Neighbors, players recap 79-70 win over Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team took down Tulsa 79-70 on Monday night. With the win, the Razorbacks are now 3-0 on the year. Senior Erynn Barnum led the team with a career-high 27 points and 8 rebounds. Hear from Barnum, Rylee Langerman and head...
hogville.net
Arkansas tops South Dakota State to move to 3-0
FAYETTEVILLE — You don’t have to run through South Dakota to get to Hawaii, but the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks did so any way, blasting past the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State, 71-56, on Wednesday to cap a three-game homestand at Bud Walton Arena to open the season before traveling outside the continental United States this weekend for the Maui Invitational tournament.
hogville.net
Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
hogville.net
Warren Thompson leaves Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior wide receiver Warren Thompson has left the University of Arkansas team with two games remaining in the regular season. Thompson, a transfer from Florida State, came to Arkansas as a walk-on recruit, but was awarded a scholarship by Sam Pittman before he ever played a game. In 2021, Thompson played 13 games and started three games. He caught 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
hogville.net
Arkansas women down Tulsa to move to 3-0
Facing its toughest challenge of the young season, Arkansas women’s basketball team passed the test Monday night with some late game heroics. Erynn Barnum poured in 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead her team to a 79-70 win over fellow unbeaten Tulsa at Bud Walton Arena. McKayla...
hogville.net
Arkansas women sign 5-star hoops prospect Scott
Arkansas women’s basketball program landed the signature of Winter Park (Fla.) St, John’s County Day 5-star point guard prospect Taliah Scott (5-9) on Tuesday. Scott is one of the nation’s top 10 players per ESPN and averaged 31.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a game last season. She...
hogville.net
Razorback Hoops asks Elon Musk for help with Twitter name change
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK – Razorback basketball fans were happy to hear Arkansas moved up in the AP rankings, and now the Hogs are reaching out to Elon Musk to help make sure that success is seen on Twitter. When the pre-season poll broke in October, Arkansas was ranked No.10, and...
