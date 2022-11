880,000: That’s the number of sea miles former commercial fishing and charter Captain Stephen Clark has under the keel, an incredible distance earned over 40 years of chasing fish on Pacific Ocean from Southern California to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Now Clark, who is known locally as “Captain Steve,” is the new owner of the on-water towing and assistance company TowBoatUS Guntersville Lake, Alabama, and runs the 75-mile length of the waterway from Guntersville Dam to Nickajack Dam.

GUNTERSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO