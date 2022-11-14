ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lois Frankel, Gus Bilirakis Offer Resolution to Honor Korean War Veterans

By Kevin Derby
 3 days ago
At the end of last week, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., offered a resolution “acknowledging the courage and sacrifice of veterans of the Korean War and the Korean Defense veterans.”

Frankel introduced the resolution on Thursday with Bilirakis as the main co-sponsor.

More than three dozen other members of the U.S. House lined up to support the resolution, including U.S. Reps. Brian Mast, R-Fla., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla.

“Veterans of the Korean War fought hard for freedom and democracy, and it’s our honor to introduce this resolution today—on Veterans Day—recognizing their brave service,” said Frankel and Bilirakis in a joint statement on Friday “It’s time veterans of the ‘Forgotten War,’ and those who have been stationed on the Korean Peninsula in the years since, get the acknowledgment they’ve earned. This Veterans Day, we are recommitting ourselves to remembering their bravery and dedication.”

The resolution was sent to the U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee on which both Frankel and Bilirakis sit.

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state.

