Killeen ISD names assistant athletic director as interim boys basketball coach at Harker Heights High School
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has tabbed an interim coach for the Harker Heights High School boys basketball team. Wednesday, it named Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Lawler the interim coach for the Knights in the 2022-23 season. According to the district, Lawler spent 25 seasons coaching high school and...
University's Sanders signs with Texas baseball
Nik Sanders made it official this week, as the University High School senior signed to play baseball for the University of Texas. Sanders is ranked as one of the top catcher prospects in the state. Last year as a junior at La Vega, Sanders hit .491 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs, 23 RBIs and 24 runs scored. He also had a fielding percentage of .976 with 82 putouts. He was a first-team Super Centex performer.
Belton ISD unveils names of two new elementary schools
BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in September 2020. Belton ISD's Board of Trustees approved the names of two new elementary schools on Monday. According to the district, the schools will be named James L. Burrell Elementary and Hubbard Branch Elementary. Both schools came about from the 2022 bond proposal voters approved back in May.
West's Kucera will further track and field career at Houston
West senior Laney Kucera will continue her track and field career at the University of Houston, as she celebrated with a signing ceremony Thursday. Kucera won the Class 3A state championship in the girls’ pole vault last spring. She cleared 12-6, tying her personal best, and made an attempt at the 3A state record of 13-0.25, but clipped the bar on her way over.
Connally teacher accused of misconduct with students
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. Connally Independent School District Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a statement to staff, parents and guardians on Wednesday afternoon...
Waco-area news briefs: MCC to showcase academic accomplishments on Scholar Day
McLennan Community College will host Scholar Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday in the Learning Technology Center on campus. Students will present their accomplishments through poster displays, presentations, performances and demonstrations. Community members are invited to attend the event to learn more about students’ work in an array of academic disciplines.
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, revealed a Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. The school district said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately...
City of Hewitt mourning loss of longtime former mayor
The City of Hewitt is mourning the loss of a longtime leader, City Council Member Charles Turner has died.
Connally ISD teacher placed on leave after inappropriate communication with students, educator misconduct allegations
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A Connally ISD teacher was placed on administrative leave for reportedly communicating inappropriately with students, as well as allegations of educator misconduct. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Wesley Holt said the teacher was placed on leave immediately after hearing about the allegations. Specific details...
Central Texas cafe founder killed in train collision Wednesday: Moody police
The victim has since been identified as Oscar Valdez, the founder of Lucy's Cafe in Moody, Texas.
Killeen ISD superintendent humbled and grateful with $18 million donation
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD received a generous $18 million donation from well-known philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott says its because of the incredible work the district does on a daily basis. “Is really, truly this is a life changing type of donation for families. For many families...
Waco youth referee dies, remembered by community
WACO, Texas — Whether on the diamond, the hardwood or the gridiron, Darnell Lee Pollard Jr. could be found officiating a youth sports game in Texas. In Waco, the youth referee made his biggest impact. "Darnell was pretty much my mentor, my trainer coming in about 10 years ago,"...
Pool projects incomplete, Central Texas homeowners to take legal action
BELTON, Texas — Homeowners across Central Texas have been left with no answers and they're out thousands of dollars after signing construction contracts with Belton pool company, Ocean Quest Pools, they say. They told 6 News over a dozen families reached out to Ocean Quest Pools to have pools...
A name all his own: Hodges-Tomlinson assures lasting legacy at TCU
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson could have taken the easy way out. But that’s not his style. It’s never been his style. Think about it. It would have made sense for Hodges-Tomlinson to play college football anywhere but TCU. He wouldn’t have had the pressure of trying to follow in the massive cleat prints of Uncle LT.
Two injured in hit in run
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College. We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit. According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the...
Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena
The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
City of Marlin announces plan for old VA Hospital
The Texas Central Nervous System Hospital will bring new kinds of mental health treatment to patients across Central Texas.
‘Hopefully, this is the spark’: Marlin city officials, project managers hope development of old VA hospital will revitalize the town
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin officials announced the sale of the state-owned Veterans Affairs hospital on Ward Street last week, and during a news conference Monday, revealed the revitalized facility will provide full ambulance services and a variety of specialty care for Texans across the state. In attendance were Marlin...
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
Closed Macy's in College Station in talks to become Texas A&M Esports facility
"You are the reason we have made this dream a reality," Texas A&M Esports said via Twitter. "Thank you for loving video games as much as we do."
