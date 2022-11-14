Christina Applegate Has 'Married... With Children' Reunion in First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis

Read full article on original website
Christina Applegate gained 40 pounds, ‘can’t walk without a cane’ amid MS battle
Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
Christina Applegate explains why she was barefoot at Walk of Fame ceremony
Christina Applegate opted for comfort at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday by going barefoot amid her battle with multiple sclerosis. “For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance,” the “Dead to Me” star, 50, explained on Twitter alongside a photo of her shoeless feet standing on her new star. “So today I was me. Barefoot.” Applegate was diagnosed with the debilitating disease in early 2021 and first opened up about it publicly that August. “It’s been a strange journey,” the “Sweetest Thing” star tweeted at the time. “But I have been so supported...
Christina Applegate Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis at Walk of Fame Ceremony
She’s staying strong. Christina Applegate made her first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis to accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star, 50, attended the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14. Former Married... With Children costars Katey Sagal and David Faustino were guest speakers, praising the actress […]
Christina Applegate Reveals She Was Unable to Write for Past 2 Years Due to MS
"Also couldn’t do the crossword for the last 2 years because my hands shook from MS. So glad I can write again." Christina Applegate is taking part in one of the simple pleasures she missed out on for the past two years. The 50-year-old "Dead to Me" star took...
Christina Applegate says ‘Dead to Me’ may be last acting job due to MS
Christina Applegate revealed her starring role on “Dead to Me” could be her last acting job due to her intense battle with multiple sclerosis. “Jen Harding is the one, who — who knows, quite possibly the last one I’ll play,” the “Married … with Children” alum, 50, told Variety this week. “With my disease, I don’t know how capable I am. But this was a gift. This was a gift to me.” Applegate, who was diagnosed with MS in early 2021, said being on set for her Netflix show helped her learn what she was going to be “capable of doing.” “It had to...
