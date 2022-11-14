ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets hold top AFC wild card as AFC East currently has four playoff teams

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Gx9s_0jAmi07L00

Your eyes do not deceive you. If the playoffs started this week, the entire AFC East would be heading to the playoffs.

The New York Jets remain as the top wild card in the AFC coming out of their bye week at 6-3, followed by the Buffalo Bills at 6-3 and the New England Patriots at 5-4. The Miami Dolphins are now atop the AFC East at 7-3 after their win over the Cleveland Browns coupled with the Bills losing to the Minnesota Vikings. If the playoffs were this week, the Jets would have a rematch with the Ravens, this time in Baltimore.

The Jets have a big opportunity in Week 11. With the Miami Dolphins on their bye this week, if the Jets can defeat the Patriots on Sunday, they would move into first place in the AFC East and put themselves in the mix for possibly the No. 2 seed in the conference. A win would also put them at 6-3 in conference play, which would be a huge boost to their playoff hopes in general.

The AFC is starting to look like nine teams for seven spots. The teams currently in are the Chiefs (7-2), Dolphins (7-3), Titans (6-3), Ravens (6-3), Jets (6-3), Bills (6-3) and Patriots (5-4). Then you really have just two teams on the outside that could make a run in the 5-4 Chargers and 5-4 Bengals — unless you believe the Colts will start making some noise at 4-5-1.

Of those teams, only the Jets, Dolphins and Titans have already reached five conference wins, which will help in the case of some tiebreakers or even multi-team tiebreakers. In terms of head-to-head, the Jets have beaten the Dolphins and Bills and have lost to the Ravens, Patriots and Bengals. Rematches with all three division opponents — including this week against the Patriots — are the only remaining games for the Jets against teams in that group. Their only other AFC game remaining outside of those three is Week 16 against the Jaguars.

The bottom line is the Jets control their own destiny to play deeper into January and now cannot count out the possibility of a home playoff game. They just need to keep taking care of business and that starts Sunday in Foxboro.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A Detroit carnival had to be packed up before Bills-Browns, and NFL fans had the same Lions joke

News of a massive Western New York snowstorm has had the NFL world scrambling around this weekend, trying to figure out what to do with the tenuous situation of the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game in Buffalo. And on Thursday, in the interest of protecting everyone’s general safety from trying to navigate a reported six feet of snow — the league formally announced it would move the location of the Bills-Browns game this Sunday to the domed Ford Field in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 10 vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins were able to secure their seventh victory of the season on Sunday, as they defeated the Cleveland Browns in an afternoon matchup. Mike McDaniel’s team put up their most complete performance of the year, as both the offense and defense were strong enough to outscore old friend Jacoby Brissett and the two-headed rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

NFL makes big decision regarding Buffalo game

It was reported earlier this week that a huge snowstorm was expected to hit the Buffalo area this weekend, with 4-6 feet of snow possible in the area by Sunday. This clearly put the Buffalo Bills’ home matchup against the Cleveland Browns this weekend in jeopardy. The NFL has now made a decision prior to Read more... The post NFL makes big decision regarding Buffalo game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns-Bills Game Could Be Moved From Buffalo Due to Blizzard

The Bills are no strangers to playing in snow, but the blizzard poised to hit Buffalo might be a bit much even by their gritty standards. To wit, the NFL is considering alternate sites for Sunday’s Browns-Bills game as the latest forecasts call for up to six feet of snow in the coming days in western New York, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
BUFFALO, NY
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Previewing Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 11 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ Week 10 victory and answers questions from our weekly mailbag. Ed Easton Jr. sits down with Chiefs Fan of the Year nominee Dr. Amy Patel to discuss her fandom and favorite moment. Lastly, during his post-game press conference, Carlos Dunlap reflected on securing his 100th career sack at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy