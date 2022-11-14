Max Mitchell returning to practice this week, George Fant still out among injury updates

The Jets received a bit of good news on the offensive line front Monday. Head coach Robert Saleh told the media this week that offensive tackle Max Mitchell (knee) will be designated to return from injured reserve this week and return to practice.

This will open the 21-day window for the Jets to officially activate Mitchell back on the roster. Perhaps the Jets do that this week and he returns against the Patriots, but regardless, Mitchell will be back soon. He has not played since injuring his knee in Week 4 against the Steelers.

On the flip side, it will be another week of waiting for fellow offensive tackle George Fant (knee). He will not return to practice this week and remain on injured reserve for at least another week. Fant went down in Week 3 against the Bengals.

Other quick injury updates provided by Saleh Monday include wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) still considered day-to-day and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) will be out this week. Davis has missed the last two games since suffering his knee injury against the Broncos in Week 7 while Rankins went down with his elbow injury against the Bills in Week 9.