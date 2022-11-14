ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NH

Boston Magazine

Pescador Brings a Tequila-Soaked Seafood Party to Kenmore Square

The second Boston venue from New York’s Blue Ribbon Restaurants has arrived, and it’s a globe-trotting look at seafood dishes from Latin America to Europe. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. From lobster tacos to yellowtail crudo to clam...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops.
SALEM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire

We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
EPPING, NH
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / North of Concord: PAVILION

Five years ago, the Avery Building in Wolfeboro could have been torn down and replaced by a big box retail store. Today, it’s home to PAVILION, a restaurant dedicated to elevating the farm-to-table dining experience in the Lakes Region. Centrally located in Wolfeboro’s historic district near Lake Winnipesaukee, PAVILION...
WOLFEBORO, NH
Boston Magazine

Best of Boston Home 2023

We live in a region where design talent is endless. Here, you’ll find master builders, seasoned specialists, and craftspeople deeply committed to their trade. We’ve got showrooms and décor shops that will make you dizzy with delight and some of the leading architects and interior designers in the country. With so many top-tier individuals, teams, and firms around us, choosing the winners for these categories is always a challenge—yet it’s a task we here at Boston Home relish. The following showcases our deeply considered, highly researched, and mulled-over selections for those that shined the brightest over the past year.
BOSTON, MA
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / Seacoast: Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge

Opening a restaurant featuring Southern cuisine in northern New England may seem like an unusual direction to take, but for Neil Scibelli and partners, it was exactly the right move. Sol, located on State Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, introduces guests to a broad range of Southern cuisine, including the spicy palate of Creole, the exotic blends of Floribbean, the French influences of Cajun, the hearty flavors of Appalachia and more.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Georgian Revival Right by Jamaica Pond

This 1930 home has features from the art deco period in which it was built, combined with modern amenities. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,375,000. Size: 3,988 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial. Whether...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Greater Boston’s Getting a Dog Bar (and More Local Food and Drink News)

Plus, three food events to put on your calendar this month. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Welcome to our weekly news roundup, keeping you up to date on tidbits of Boston-area restaurant news. Got info that should be on our radar? Send an email.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

A Stowe, Vermont Home Encapsulates Modern Mountain Living

With sweeping views of Stowe Mountain Resort and Mount Mansfield from every room, this expansive retreat is a ski lover’s dream. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Built in 2021, this luxurious Vermont haven encapsulates modern mountain living....
STOWE, VT
theyankeexpress.com

Otherworldly voices and forms haunt The Dover Mills

The Dover Mills still sits at One Washington Center in the heart of downtown Dover, New Hampshire. The mill’s history is ripe with tales of prosperity and woe. Perhaps that is why its walls are full of ghosts and ethereal noises passing through the time barrier. The mills go...
DOVER, NH
94.9 HOM

Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery

The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
ROCHESTER, NH
Boston Magazine

This Boston Condo Serves as a Modern, Elevated City Escape

An elegant city pied-à-terre designed by Lisa Tharp provides a decadent respite from the daily grind. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. With a home in the suburbs and a bustling family life, the owners sought a space...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Full Circle

Inspired by the architecture around which he grew up, Kevin Cradock has created a solid business based on high-quality craftsmanship, preservation, and paying it forward. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If you knew Kevin Cradock as a teenager,...
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The H.L. Turner Group Inc., Concord, was a subconsultant on the Breakwater North Harbor project in Lynn, Mass., providing flood mitigation and floodproofing recommendations, design details, and technical and product/material specs for the site and two buildings to meet FEMA and Mass Building Code flood requirements. Metro Walls, a Manchester-based...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH

A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
NEW DURHAM, NH

