MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two park rangers from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore received a Department of Interior Valor Award during a September ceremony in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the National Park Service, Chief Ranger Joe Hughes and Ranger Matthew Nemeth were honored for their actions during rescue operations for two Lake Superior kayakers caught in gale-force winds while paddling within the national lakeshore in Sept. of 2021.

MUNISING, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO