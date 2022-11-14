Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results. As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR. It says Delta and Marquette...
WILX-TV
Pictured Rocks rangers receive awards for heroic lakeshore rescue efforts
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two park rangers from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore received a Department of Interior Valor Award during a September ceremony in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the National Park Service, Chief Ranger Joe Hughes and Ranger Matthew Nemeth were honored for their actions during rescue operations for two Lake Superior kayakers caught in gale-force winds while paddling within the national lakeshore in Sept. of 2021.
