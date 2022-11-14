ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bay News 9

Trump-backed Nevada GOP Senate candidate concedes loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada conceded on Tuesday that he lost, issuing statements saying that he won’t contest the result but calling mail-in balloting a “tactic” that tilted the balance. “I am confident that any challenge...
NEVADA STATE
Bay News 9

Senators vote to advance marriage equality bill in bipartisan fashion

The Senate on Wednesday voted in bipartisan fashion to advance a bill that will enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriage into law. The final vote was 62-37, with a dozen Republicans joining all present Democrats on the crucial test vote. Support for the bill gained momentum in recent months...
UTAH STATE
Bay News 9

McConnell defeats Scott to remain Senate GOP leader

Despite a somewhat disappointing showing by Republicans in last week's midterm elections, which resulted in some calls for change, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected Senate GOP leader once again on Wednesday. McConnell handily defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chaired the party's Senate campaign efforts in the midterms, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Pence: House Jan. 6 panel 'has no right to my testimony'

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he is “closing the door” on testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol because the panel “has no right to my testimony.”. Pence's comments drew a swift response from the committee, which...
INDIANA STATE
Bay News 9

Republicans win back control of House with narrow majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Why the AP hasn't called control of the House yet

The GOP's wait for a U.S. House majority dragged into a second week, as the amount of votes still to be counted after Tuesday in California and elsewhere kept The Associated Press from calling the final seat Republicans need for control. What You Need To Know. The GOP's wait for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Tom Campbell: Silent majority shouted, moderates should do the same

The post-election postmortems are still trying to sort it out. The midterm elections were supposed to be a Republican rout. The Republicans were the ones routed and the finger pointing as to who to blame has ramped up. The former president accepts no responsibility, even though many in his own party lay much of the blame at his feet. And this time when he announced he’s running for president there aren’t so many genuflecting in obeisance as before. A radio interviewer asked my opinion as to why Republicans had such a bad election. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don't signal problems

ATLANTA (AP) — Four days after Election Day, with a bitter, high-profile race for Arizona governor still up in the air, Ohio's secretary of state broke an unspoken protocol among top election officials. “Dear Arizona, need some advice on how to run an election the right way?” Frank LaRose,...
ARIZONA STATE
Bay News 9

AP News Digest 6 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————- ADDITIONS: ELECTION-2022-HOUSE-OREGON, OFFSHORE-WIND-OPPOSITION, CONGRESS-SENATE REPUBLICANS, MIGRATION-ASYLUM BAN, FEDERAL PRISONS, TRUMP-OMAN DEAL, CATHOLIC-BISHOPS, MORMON-CHURCH-GAY-MARRIAGE.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Declares Herself Winner of Colorado Race That’s Too Close to Call

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) declared herself the winner of her congressional race Thursday evening, despite the race heading to an automatic recount. While media outlets, including The Associated Press, have deemed the race far too close to be called, the MAGA-loving firebrand conveyed to her over 1.7 million Twitter followers that she’s the victor, while only being ahead of Democrat opponent Adam Frisch by around 550 votes. “We won! I am so thankful for all of your support, and I am so proud to be your Representative!” Boebert tweeted. “Come January, you can be certain of two things,” she...
COLORADO STATE
Bay News 9

Biden asks for over $37 billion in emergency Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion. The administration's funding request, which comes as lawmakers...
WASHINGTON STATE

