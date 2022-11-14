Read full article on original website
Trump-backed Nevada GOP Senate candidate concedes loss
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada conceded on Tuesday that he lost, issuing statements saying that he won’t contest the result but calling mail-in balloting a “tactic” that tilted the balance. “I am confident that any challenge...
‘Purpose, strength, and patriotism:’ Lawmakers reflect on Pelosi’s storied career as House Democratic leader
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday announced that she would not seek reelection as leader of her party in the chamber next Congress, bringing to an end a historic term in a role she held for nearly two decades. "The hour has come for a new generation to lead...
Senators vote to advance marriage equality bill in bipartisan fashion
The Senate on Wednesday voted in bipartisan fashion to advance a bill that will enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriage into law. The final vote was 62-37, with a dozen Republicans joining all present Democrats on the crucial test vote. Support for the bill gained momentum in recent months...
McConnell defeats Scott to remain Senate GOP leader
Despite a somewhat disappointing showing by Republicans in last week's midterm elections, which resulted in some calls for change, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected Senate GOP leader once again on Wednesday. McConnell handily defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chaired the party's Senate campaign efforts in the midterms, and...
Electoral reform, marriage equality and more: Congress gears up for busy lame duck session
Newly elected lawmakers spent the early part of this week flocking to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., this week for new member orientation, a flurry of activity that one new member of Congress pointed out is “kind of like school.”. “You got a week, got Thanksgiving break, then you...
Senate Democrats call on Republicans to help pass DACA legislation in lame-duck session
Senate Democrats called on Republican lawmakers Wednesday to join them in passing legislation during the lame-duck session to protect young migrants brought to the U.S. as children from being deported. What You Need To Know. Senate Democrats called on Republican lawmakers Wednesday to join them in passing legislation during the...
Pence: House Jan. 6 panel 'has no right to my testimony'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he is “closing the door” on testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol because the panel “has no right to my testimony.”. Pence's comments drew a swift response from the committee, which...
Republicans win back control of House with narrow majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Sen. Mitch McConnell reelected as Republican leader, quashing challenge from Sen. Rick Scott after GOP midterm failures
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell reelected as Republican leader, quashing challenge from Sen. Rick Scott after GOP midterm failures. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Why the AP hasn't called control of the House yet
The GOP's wait for a U.S. House majority dragged into a second week, as the amount of votes still to be counted after Tuesday in California and elsewhere kept The Associated Press from calling the final seat Republicans need for control. What You Need To Know. The GOP's wait for...
Kevin McCarthy clears first test in bid to becoming House speaker, winning GOP vote; long slog ahead to quell opposition
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy clears first test in bid to becoming House speaker, winning GOP vote; long slog ahead to quell opposition. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Now in charge of House, Republicans expected to investigate Hunter Biden, Afghanistan withdrawal, more
Knowing history was on their side, Republicans in the House spent months vowing to turn their grievances about the Biden administration into investigations if they regained control of the chamber. What You Need To Know. Knowing history was on their side, Republicans in the House spent months vowing to turn...
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called...
Tom Campbell: Silent majority shouted, moderates should do the same
The post-election postmortems are still trying to sort it out. The midterm elections were supposed to be a Republican rout. The Republicans were the ones routed and the finger pointing as to who to blame has ramped up. The former president accepts no responsibility, even though many in his own party lay much of the blame at his feet. And this time when he announced he’s running for president there aren’t so many genuflecting in obeisance as before. A radio interviewer asked my opinion as to why Republicans had such a bad election. ...
Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don't signal problems
ATLANTA (AP) — Four days after Election Day, with a bitter, high-profile race for Arizona governor still up in the air, Ohio's secretary of state broke an unspoken protocol among top election officials. “Dear Arizona, need some advice on how to run an election the right way?” Frank LaRose,...
'America's comeback starts right now': Donald Trump announces third run for presidency
Former President Donald Trump is making a third run at the presidency, he announced Tuesday night. "America's comeback starts right now," Trump told a crowd gathered at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for...
AP News Digest 6 p.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————- ADDITIONS: ELECTION-2022-HOUSE-OREGON, OFFSHORE-WIND-OPPOSITION, CONGRESS-SENATE REPUBLICANS, MIGRATION-ASYLUM BAN, FEDERAL PRISONS, TRUMP-OMAN DEAL, CATHOLIC-BISHOPS, MORMON-CHURCH-GAY-MARRIAGE.
Lauren Boebert Declares Herself Winner of Colorado Race That’s Too Close to Call
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) declared herself the winner of her congressional race Thursday evening, despite the race heading to an automatic recount. While media outlets, including The Associated Press, have deemed the race far too close to be called, the MAGA-loving firebrand conveyed to her over 1.7 million Twitter followers that she’s the victor, while only being ahead of Democrat opponent Adam Frisch by around 550 votes. “We won! I am so thankful for all of your support, and I am so proud to be your Representative!” Boebert tweeted. “Come January, you can be certain of two things,” she...
Biden asks for over $37 billion in emergency Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion. The administration's funding request, which comes as lawmakers...
House Republicans announce investigation into Biden, accuse him of direct involvement in Hunter's business affairs
Just one day after they were projected to win control of the House, Republicans announced they’re launching an investigation into President Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in his son Hunter’s foreign business affairs. What You Need To Know. Just one day after they were projected to win control...
