“The atmosphere here is very helpful with that. My professors are very flexible, even if I have to bring her in with me or if I need to miss class because she is sick,” said Felix-Taveras, who also assists the Admissions Office on a part-time basis. “I’ve been able to attend classes remotely in some cases. Also, Penn College has a day care and it’s an educational day care. She’s getting all the help that I know she’s going to need. This place is amazing for students like me who are nontraditional and have children of their own. And I very much appreciate that.”

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO