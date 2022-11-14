Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
PTK members sweetly say ‘Thanks’
Members of Phi Theta Kappa gathered to de-stress and express their gratitude – a fitting focus for the pre-Thanksgiving (and pre-Finals) season. Led by CC Hawkins, a baking & pastry arts grad (2021), applied management student and PTK member, participants each decorated two cookies – one to eat and one to give to someone at Penn College who quietly makes a difference in their experience. Hawkins, of Williamsport, was assisted by Abby E. George, of Harrisburg, who, like Hawkins, earned an associate degree in baking & pastry arts in 2021 and is pursuing a bachelor’s in applied management, and PTK member Zak Smith, a welding & fabrication engineering technology student from West Chester. Leading the business portion of the gathering was Karen L. Avery, PTK adviser and assistant professor of biology. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for students in associate-degree majors.
Land Acknowledgement marker added to college History Trail
A lunchtime program Wednesday celebrated Penn College’s Land Acknowledgement, including an official History Trail marker newly installed just outside the Bush Campus Center’s west entrance. “We acknowledge that the land on which we live, work and learn is the ancestral home of the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee,...
Williamsport Area High School marching band wins State Championship
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, the Williamsport Area High School Marching Millionaires band won the Cavalcade of Bands American Class Championship. The championship concluded ten weeks of competition for marching band, similar to a fall sports schedule. It took place at Hershey Park Stadium over two days, with 96 bands competing. The Millionaires […]
Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice
Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump’s potential …. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump's potential run for 2024 election. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Community leaders...
Little League International visits Jackie Robinson Museum
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the summer, Little League International unveiled a new statue in the heart of Williamsport. Recently, they brought a piece of it to the new Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City. The Little League Board of Directors and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce got to tour the new museum […]
Trailblazing PA grad leads weeklong ‘Give Thanks’ lineup
As part of Penn College’s “Give Thanks, Paw It Forward” campaign, an annual expression of deep and widespread appreciation, College Relations is sharing a week’s worth of “Meet the Makers” profiles that showcase students’ gratitude for their life-changing campus experiences. The pre-Thanksgiving series begins with Bryan M. Bilbao, among the first to graduate from the School of Nursing & Health Sciences with a Combined Bachelor/Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies. “Penn College reinvigorated in me that all good things come with hard work and dedication,” says Bilbao, the student speaker at August commencement, whose popular YouTube video advises caregivers on how to treat patients better. He is an emergency medicine physician assistant with ApolloMD, working in the emergency rooms of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital.
Nationally known Christmas tree auction in central Pa. takes place Friday
MIFFLINBURG – Neil Courtney says he has his honey ready as he prepares to auction 60,000 Christmas trees to buyers from Maine to Florida. What is billed as the world’s largest Christmas tree auction will be held Friday beginning at 8 a.m. at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg and continue until all the trees are sold.
Club honors classmate’s memory through display of studio work
The Penn College Women in Construction club is remembering one of its own, showcasing a late classmate’s work on the second floor of the Hager Lifelong Education Center. Ashley D. Gentile-Wing was pursuing an associate degree in architecture and bachelor’s in residential construction technology & management when she died in a March 6 vehicle accident in Maine. (Both degrees were posthumously awarded by former President Davie Jane Gilmour during the college’s Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies.)
'Cram the Van' in Northumberland County
SUNBURY, Pa. — Their Dodge Caravan is pretty empty now, but by the end of the week, officials with the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs office hope it's filled with supplies. "We put all the seats down. It's like a flatbed, and we're going to try and fill it to...
Thanksgiving meal kits handed out in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Luzerne County was busy handing out Thanksgiving meal kits in Wilkes-Barre. The kits include everything needed to make the meal except turkey; those who sign up get a voucher to get a bird through CEO. Volunteers at the Salvation Army say the...
Penn College hosting ‘Survivors of Suicide Loss Day’ event Saturday
Penn College Counseling Services and the Wellness Education Office are co-sponsoring a local conference site for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Thompson Professional Development Center’s Mountain Laurel Room. Survivors Day is a free event in which survivors of suicide loss...
Local music teacher a semifinalist for Grammy Award
Loyalsock Township, Pa. – One local educator is now a semifinalist in the Grammy’s national search for an outstanding and impactful music teacher, supporter, and innovator. Out of more than 1,205 nominations from 47 states, Loyalsock Township School District’s own Ryan Bulgarelli has been selected as a semifinalist — just one of 25 across the country, and the only educator in Pennsyvlania — for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award. ...
Fresh start, new life, boundless future
“The atmosphere here is very helpful with that. My professors are very flexible, even if I have to bring her in with me or if I need to miss class because she is sick,” said Felix-Taveras, who also assists the Admissions Office on a part-time basis. “I’ve been able to attend classes remotely in some cases. Also, Penn College has a day care and it’s an educational day care. She’s getting all the help that I know she’s going to need. This place is amazing for students like me who are nontraditional and have children of their own. And I very much appreciate that.”
Third Annual Lewisburg Variety Show This Wednesday
LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Variety Show is back this week at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg. It’s this Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Cynthia Peltier is Co-Founder and Director of CommUnity Zone and one of the event organizers, “It’s showcasing all this amazing talent we have in our community. We don’t realize it, but we do, and this third show is going to prove to be even better than the last two, full of surprises.”
Penn College among most engaged campuses for student voting
Pennsylvania College of Technology has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for being one of the nearly 400 institutions nationwide designated as 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting. The designation identifies colleges and universities making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation and...
New $1.4 Million Truck at Friendship Fire Company in Danville
DANVILLE – A Danville fire department is celebrating their new $1.4 million fire truck. Friendship Fire Company held a housing ceremony last Saturday afternoon, they received the new aerial truck at the end of September. The fire company says it spent the last few years raising money, and also...
Canyon Pizza’s closure, health violations are ‘shocking’ Penn State students
On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department for “numerous health violations,” according to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, and Penn State students had a wide variety of thoughts on the situation. Canyon Pizza, founded by Greg Nau and Tony...
Mike Mussina, Rhashan West-Bey, headline latest West Branch Sports Hall of Fame class
The two biggest names in local, professional baseball led a star-studded class into the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame as former Major League Baseball star Mike Mussina, joined Rhashan West-Bey, Williamsport Crosscutters' Director of Smiles, in the 2022 induction ceremony Sunday night at the Genetti Hotel. Mike Mussina enjoyed an 18-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles (1991-00) and the New York Yankees (2001-08). He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019. Mussina is graduate of Montoursville High School. ...
Cause undetermined in fire that tore through Tamaqua buildings
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Investigators have figured out where a raging fire in Schuylkill County started, but not how it started. The Oct. 29 blaze that damaged six buildings in downtown Tamaqua started on the fire escape of one of the apartments, according to a fire report. It started outside the...
Student traveler’s breathtaking adventure prompts ‘Thank you’
“The opportunity to experience a new culture was priceless to me. Words cannot describe how valuable it was for every person on this trip,” said Gaglione, who is majoring in building science & sustainable design: architectural technology concentration. “We all gained a new understanding of the world. It’s been easier to see the beauty in everyday life because of it.”
