numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) available on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Saddiq Bey starting on Thursday, Jaden Ivey coming off the bench
Detroit Pistons center Saddiq Bey is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bey will get the start on Thursday with Jaden Ivey moving to the bench. Our models expect Bey to play 33.7 minutes against the Clippers. Bey's Thursday projection includes 14.3 points, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Herro will miss his fifth straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 14th in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bamba will make his first start this season after Wendell Carter Jr. was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 27.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bamba to score 29.7 FanDuel points. Bamba's projection includes 12.3...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Derrick White for Marcus Smart (ankle) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. White will make his 11th start this season after Marcus Smart was held out with an ankle injury. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to score 31.2 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 13.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (illness) out on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kuminga will sit out after Golden State's forward came down with an illness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes at the forward positions. Lamb's current projection on Wednesday includes 5.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. Expect Theo Maledon to see more minutes with Charlotte's second unit against a Pacers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating. Maledon's projection...
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (conditioning) starting in Wednesday's lineup, Corey Kispert to bench
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (conditioning) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beal will make his return after Washington's star missed five games for health protocol and conditioning reasons. In 34.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beal to score 36.3 FanDuel points. Beal's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bucks starting Bobby Portis for Grayson Allen (ankle) on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is starting in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Portis will make his fourth start this season after Grayson Allen was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Portis to score 31.9 FanDuel points. Portis' projection includes 14.5 points,...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Doug McDermott (calf) ruled out on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (calf) will not play in Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. McDermott will sit out after he experienced left calf tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes with the Spurs' second unit on Thursday night. Richardson's current projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) active for Wednesday's game against Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Mitchell will make his return after sitting out one game with an ankle injury. In 38.0 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 42.3 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) for inactive Otto Porter (toe) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 11th start this season. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project VanVleet to score 39.6 FanDuel points. VanVleet's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's DeAndre Jordan starting at center for Nikola Jokic (health protocols) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Jordan will make his first start this season after Nikola Jokic was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Jordan to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Jordan's projection includes 8.0...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) probable Friday for Magic
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is probable to play Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Carter is set to return after missing Wednesday's game. Mo Bamba will likely move back to the second unit, but there will continue to be additional opportunities while Paolo Banchero (ankle) is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jeff Green for inactive Aaron Gordon (illness) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Green will join Denver's first unit after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with an illness. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 19.5 FanDuel points. Green projection includes 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
JaVale McGee (neck) probable Friday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (neck) is probable to play on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. McGee missed the last three games. He's only averaging 9.4 minutes per game this season, but McGee's return will still cost Dwight Powell some playing time. McGee is being efficient with his limited opportunities...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 11/17/22: Why the Blazers Should Cover at Home
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Tre Mann (back) ruled out again Friday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Tre Mann (back) has been ruled out for Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Mann missed the last two games and he will remain out for a third. There will continue to be more minutes available for Aaron Wiggins and Jalen Williams, although the Thunder tend to play whack-a-mole with their rotation. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to put up gaudy numbers regardless.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (health protocols) out on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Murray has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will not be available to face Dallas on Friday. Nikola Jokic (health protocols) has also been ruled out, while Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable.
