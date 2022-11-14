ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

actionnews5.com

Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee AG investigating Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says he’s concerned about consumer complaints related to Ticketmaster’s presale of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert tickets. In a video press conference Wednesday, Skrmetti said he is launching an anti-trust investigation into Ticketmaster after his office received...
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Checkers to open location in Cookeville

Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
campussafetymagazine.com

5 Former Tennessee Hospital Employees Charged with HIPAA Violations

Memphis, Tennessee — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted five former Methodist Hospital employees for violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges the former employees sold patient data to a man who then sold the information to others. From...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates

Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager audience on social media.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

TBI warns about 'active' drug cartels operating in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they are seeing across the state. The agency has investigated drug trafficking for decades. But they say cartels from Mexico are making their jobs more difficult and more dangerous. And they're calling out these cartels by name.
TENNESSEE STATE

