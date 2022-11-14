Read full article on original website
Tennessee to receive $14.5M in Google lawsuit settlement
The Tennessee Attorney General announced the state is one of 40 states to receive a payment from a substantial settlement agreement with Google.
Google to give state $14.5 million for tracking Tennesseans
Google will be paying over $390 million dollars in a multistate settlement with attorneys general from Tennessee and 39 other states because of its location tracking practices within Google account settings, according to a release from the Tennessee Attorney General's Office.
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
Postal service scam text impacts several East Tennessee residents
Recently, the United States Postal Service received calls from East Tennessee residents concerned about fradulent text messages sent to their phones.
Tennessee AG files to withdraw vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led Tennessee to be one of 21 states filing to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
AG: Tennessee could get more than $70M under Walmart opioid settlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Amidst the Walmart opioid scandal, Tennessee could receive a payout of at least $70 million. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti released the following statement,. Tennessee and its people continue to suffer from the ravages of the opioid epidemic, but this settlement will provide further resources toward...
Tennessee AG investigating Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says he’s concerned about consumer complaints related to Ticketmaster’s presale of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert tickets. In a video press conference Wednesday, Skrmetti said he is launching an anti-trust investigation into Ticketmaster after his office received...
Checkers to open location in Cookeville
Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
Report: Anti-abortion groups tell TN lawmakers to stand by abortion law
In a report by nonprofit news organization ProPublica, anti-abortion activists are calling on Tennessee lawmakers to not give in to pressure to change the state's abortion law.
5 Former Tennessee Hospital Employees Charged with HIPAA Violations
Memphis, Tennessee — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted five former Methodist Hospital employees for violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges the former employees sold patient data to a man who then sold the information to others. From...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates
Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager audience on social media.
Michigan AG joins coalition in efforts to prevent alleged illegal student debt collection
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday joined a bipartisan coalition that filed an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, also known...
East Tennessee Maverick: Gerrymandering, amendments highlight Tennessee midterms
While it was a stunning midterms season throughout the country, it was more of the same here in Tennessee. Tennesseans last Tuesday came out to vote for governor, all nine U.S. House members, 17 state senators, all 99 state House members and four constitutional amendments. Despite refusing to expand Medicaid,...
Trans Tennesseans push for more gender options on driver’s licenses
Tennessee is one of 28 states that offers no third option for gender for its residents.
Nonprofit works to stop childhood bedlessness in Tennessee
The nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, is looking for volunteers to help build and deliver beds to children in need in the Nashville area.
Tennessee seeing increase in avian influenza, third detection found in Bledsoe County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee is seeing an increase in avian influenza across the state. The Tennessee State Veterinarian reports a third detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in the state. The latest incident affects a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County. The C.E. Kord...
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice announces retirement
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee has announced that she notified Governor Bill Lee that she will retire on August 31, 2023.
TBI warns about 'active' drug cartels operating in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they are seeing across the state. The agency has investigated drug trafficking for decades. But they say cartels from Mexico are making their jobs more difficult and more dangerous. And they're calling out these cartels by name.
Lee Announces New Local Law Enforcement Recruitment Effort
Governor offers state assistance to local agencies to help attract, retain officers. Gov. Bill Lee recently announced a new state effort to help local law enforcement agencies combat a shortage of recruits seeking to become officers.
