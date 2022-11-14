ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
B98.5

Will Maine See A Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend? Signs Point To Yes!

There is a very good chance that the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday season could be punctuated by a snowstorm. Sure, we are still about a week away from the Thanksgiving weekend, but as of Thursday, November 17th, the National Weather Service is calling for an above average chance that we are going to be dealing with snow on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Nor'easter hits tomorrow; More rain than snow

The latest trends for our next weather-maker bring the center of the storm further north as it moves through Maine. This means rain and sleet will reach further inland, cutting into snow totals. The Western Maine Mountains and all of New Hampshire are under a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 1 AM until 6 PM Monday with most of the snow expected to fall during the morning and midday hours.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains

Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages

Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine snow crews say they're ready for the coming winter

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With the first snow expected to hit greater Portland later this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority and Department of Public Works say they're ready for the winter. Whether it's slick roads, flurries, or even snowstorms, officials said trucks are fueled, full of salt and ready...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Hey Mainers! The Left Lane on the Highway is the Passing Lane

I know for most of us, it’s been quite a few years since we took Driver’s Ed so maybe what ya’ll need is a refresher. Here in Maine, we have multiple lane highways for all of us to get from point A to point B in the most efficient way possible. While yes, there are multiple lanes to hold all of the traffic, they are also there so we don’t get piled up on top of each other and we can stagger going various speeds.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

The debate over whether to lift the ban on Sunday hunting in Maine

The question of whether or not to allow hunting on Sundays in Maine has been debated since the practice was banned more than a century ago. Now a lawsuit refers to the new Right to Food amendment to Maine’s Constitution as a reason to lift the ban. We’ll discuss this complicated issue, and hear some of the reasons for and against the Sunday hunting ban.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Maine

Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, Nov. 24, noon, Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St. Thanksgiving Meal Kits: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention, Nov. 10 and 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up groceries and a gift card for a turkey, 12 Tenney Way, FMI: 207-725-2716 ext. 311; Email: dsantora@mchpp.org. Houlton. St....
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainers will get less heating aid this winter

(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Heating Oil Price Hits Record High in Maine

The cost for a gallon of heating oil in Maine has hit a record high. Mainers should expect to pay an average of $5.71 per gallon for number two heating oil and $7.07 per gallon of kerosene, according to Gov. Janet Mills‘ energy office. That’s the highest price in...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy