Will Maine See A Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend? Signs Point To Yes!
There is a very good chance that the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday season could be punctuated by a snowstorm. Sure, we are still about a week away from the Thanksgiving weekend, but as of Thursday, November 17th, the National Weather Service is calling for an above average chance that we are going to be dealing with snow on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Nor'easter hits tomorrow; More rain than snow
The latest trends for our next weather-maker bring the center of the storm further north as it moves through Maine. This means rain and sleet will reach further inland, cutting into snow totals. The Western Maine Mountains and all of New Hampshire are under a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 1 AM until 6 PM Monday with most of the snow expected to fall during the morning and midday hours.
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
Winter storm to bring tricky travel conditions to parts of Maine Wednesday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The first snow of the season is on the way to much of Maine for Wednesday, with some parts of Maine seeing just rain, and other areas receiving an icy mix. Travel conditions will be treacherous in parts of the state on Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet and...
Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains
Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages
Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
Snow Falls in Northern Maine; More Likely to Come for Parts of New England
It's that time of the year. Snow was falling at a pretty good clip Sunday night in northern Maine. A video posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service's bureau in Caribou shows the wet flakes falling, and even sticking to the ground. Workers at the National Weather Service reported...
Maine snow crews say they're ready for the coming winter
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With the first snow expected to hit greater Portland later this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority and Department of Public Works say they're ready for the winter. Whether it's slick roads, flurries, or even snowstorms, officials said trucks are fueled, full of salt and ready...
Looming 2,000 Mile Long Storm Track Will Bring Snow To Maine
About a week ago, we told you that Maine could see its first real snowfall of the 2022 / 2023 winter season toward the end of this coming week. Now, it looks like that first snow will begin falling even earlier than we thought. According to AccuWeather, a massive storm...
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
Hey Mainers! The Left Lane on the Highway is the Passing Lane
I know for most of us, it’s been quite a few years since we took Driver’s Ed so maybe what ya’ll need is a refresher. Here in Maine, we have multiple lane highways for all of us to get from point A to point B in the most efficient way possible. While yes, there are multiple lanes to hold all of the traffic, they are also there so we don’t get piled up on top of each other and we can stagger going various speeds.
Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine
After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
I Finally Met The Spectacular Maine Woman Behind All The Phone Calls
I finally was able to meet someone very special to me. I started here at 92 Moose a year ago. We often get so many wonderful callers who chat with us, answer contest questions and more but there are always a few, "repeat callers". There is one in particular that...
The debate over whether to lift the ban on Sunday hunting in Maine
The question of whether or not to allow hunting on Sundays in Maine has been debated since the practice was banned more than a century ago. Now a lawsuit refers to the new Right to Food amendment to Maine’s Constitution as a reason to lift the ban. We’ll discuss this complicated issue, and hear some of the reasons for and against the Sunday hunting ban.
Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Maine
Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, Nov. 24, noon, Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St. Thanksgiving Meal Kits: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention, Nov. 10 and 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up groceries and a gift card for a turkey, 12 Tenney Way, FMI: 207-725-2716 ext. 311; Email: dsantora@mchpp.org. Houlton. St....
Mainers will get less heating aid this winter
(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
'It is a significant increase:' Mainers worried about rising electric bills, fuel costs
PORTLAND (WGME) – Many Maine electric bills will be going up next year due to high fuel prices. The supply portion of a CMP bill will go up nearly 50 percent starting January 1, but for the first time in a long time, Maine is expected to have the lowest price of electricity in New England.
Heating Oil Price Hits Record High in Maine
The cost for a gallon of heating oil in Maine has hit a record high. Mainers should expect to pay an average of $5.71 per gallon for number two heating oil and $7.07 per gallon of kerosene, according to Gov. Janet Mills‘ energy office. That’s the highest price in...
