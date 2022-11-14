ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 9 (Sergachev), 8:03. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 8 (Stamkos, Sergachev), 18:16 (pp). Third Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 7 (Huberdeau, Toffoli), 4:53 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Myers 1, 5:03. 5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 9 (Hagel, Cole), 19:46 (en). Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-16-12_40. Tampa Bay 11-6-7_24. Power-play...

